Akanksha: Short-listed among Best Schools in the World

CHICAGO: Akanksha Shindewadi Mumbai Public School has made it to the top 10 of the World’s Best School (WBS) Prize.

The Shindewadi Mumbai Public School has been shortlisted in the category ‘Supporting Healthy Lives.’ The Prize is instituted by UK-based T4 Education. T4’s World’s Best School Prizes spotlight schools worldwide whose principals, teachers, and communities have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in improving education beyond academic standards, and are presented across five categories.

This continues a tradition of success at Akanksha – last year, PCMC English Medium School in Bopkhel, Pune, made it to the Top-3 in the Community Engagement category.

The Supporting Healthy Lives category recognizes schools that provide access, relevance, and opportunities for students, staff, and the community to develop healthy habits, behaviors, knowledge, and skills. Shindewadi has been shortlisted from among 3,500 schools worldwide.

There is enough research that shows healthy nutritional habits lead to better performance and outcomes for students in schools.

With Akanksha’s focus on students’ holistic development, creating awareness around the importance of health and nutrition is an integral part of community engagement, one of our main pillars.

The WBS shortlist is a wonderful recognition of the focused efforts by Shindewadi to make nutrition a priority among students, parents, and the larger community.

Post the pandemic, the Shindewadi School discovered that 70% of its students were under-nourished and underweight due to the adverse effects of the lockdown and joblessness amongst the parents. The school worked closely with the parents to inculcate a healthy, nutritious diet habit in students and also distributed food packets to students who were affected. The results were significant with improvements in overall health among the students and a mindset shift among the parents.

Surendra Ullal