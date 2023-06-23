AAPI to Honor outstanding leaders at 41st Annual Convention

CHICAGO: Dr. Ravi Kolli, President of The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) announced bestowing the AAPI 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Ranga Reddy, a veteran AAPI leader and past President of AAPI, a 41 years old organization.

Dr. Ranga Reddy will join 5 others who will be honored at the Presidential Gala during the 41st annual AAPI Convention planned to be held in Philadelphia from July 6 to 9, 2023. Others who will be honored along with Dr. Reddy with awards during gala include: AAPI will honor Dr. Prem Reddy, AAPI Patron in Chief with the “Special Presidential Appreciation and Achievement Award” for his Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Philanthropy; Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia is the recipient of the AAPI 2023 Most Distinguished Physician Award; AAPI’s 2023 Most Distinguished Service Award is being bestowed on Dr. Udaya Shivangi; Dr. Soumya Reddy Neravetla is the recipient of the AAPI’s 2023 Most Distinguished YPS Award; and, AAPI’s 2023 Most Distinguished MSRF Award will be given to Mehul Mehra, Dr. Kolli said.

Dr Reddy is an alumnus of Kurnool Medical College, Andhra Pradesh, with MBBS and M.S. (General Surgery) degrees, Dr. Reddy was trained at the State University of New York. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and Pain Management. He was a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of [email protected] SIU School of Medicine and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology, Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, Illinois.

Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia is the recipient of the “AAPI 2023 Most Distinguished Physician Award,” which is given to a current or former physician member of AAPI, whose work has had a significant impact on science, innovations in patient care that have had a widespread impact, or health-related community service that has served humanity at large.

Dr. Manmeet Ahluwali is an alumnus of Maulana Medical College, University of Delhi, New Delhi. AAPI leadership congratulates Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia on being chosen for the AAPI 2023 Most Distinguished Physician Award for his accomplishments and contributions in the field of Medicine,” said Dr. Anjana Samadder, President-Elect of AAPI. Dr. Ahluwalia is currently the Chief of Solid Tumor Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer & Deputy Director at Miami Cancer Institute, and Professor of Translational Medicine at Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Miami, Florida.

“AAPI’s 2023 Most Distinguished Service Award” is being bestowed on Dr. Udaya Shivangi, a distinguished member of the AAPI, who has rendered decades of outstanding service in advancing the mission of the Organization,’ said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, current Vice-President of AAPI.

Dr. Shivangi is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Karnataka, India (MBBS). She was a Resident Physician at Kuhn Memorial Hospital, Vicksburg, Mississippi, a Fellow of Sleep Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and a Staff Physician for Disability Determination Services. She was also the Founder-Director of Jackson Sleep Centers, Mississippi.

Her contributions to Organized Medicine in the US and India, both mainstream and ethnic, as a distinguished member of various professional organizations (such as Indian Medical Council and American Medical Association) are well recognized. Dr. Shivangi, with a longtime track record of “Service of Excellence” to AAPI, has also contributed to ongoing activities of various social organizations including humanitarian assistance to communities in Mississippi. Her distinguished service to AAPI was recognized with the “AAPI Presidential Award” in 2017-21.

“Dr. Soumya Reddy Neravetla is the recipient of the AAPI’s 2023 Most Distinguished YPS Award, given to a young physician (within eight years of completing GME training) and has distinguished herself in the workplace and has done outstanding service to organized medicine,” Dr. MeherMedavaram, Secretary of AAPI announced. “AAPI is proud to bestow the AAPI 2023 Most Distinguished YPS Award on Dr. Soumya Reddy Neravetla, a Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine alumnus in Rootstown, Ohio.”

Dr. Neravetla is currently the Director of Thoracic Oncology and Structural Heart with Springfield Heart Surgeons, LLC in Springfield, Ohio, and TAVR & Lung Nodule Clinic Director at Kettering Health in Dayton, Ohio. She is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Department of Surgery at Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. She has a strong record of quality research presentations and publications in peer-reviewed journals in the specialty of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Neravetla is the recipient of several prestigious awards, such as the Presidential AAPI YPS National Award, the Healthcare Heroes’ Award of Georgia Medical Society, and Awards of Academic Distinction and Scholarships as a Medical Student, Resident, and Cardio-thoracic Surgery Fellow.

“AAPI’s 2023 Most Distinguished MSRF Award will be given to Mehul Mehra. The award is given to a medical student, resident, or fellow who has distinguished him/herself in the workplace and has done outstanding work for organized medicine,” Dr. SumulRaval, Treasurer of AAPI announced.

Mehul Mehra, an MD-MPH Student at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia, graduated from the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, Augusta, Georgia. He has a commendable track record in academic medicine, research, and clinical work. He was the STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Academy Founder, President, and Volunteer Advisor.

Mehra’s recognitions Awards include “Augusta University Student Leader of the Year, 2023, National Science Foundation Travel Award, 2023, MCG Educational Innovation Institute Funding Award, 2022, AU/MCG Student Research Program Award, 2020, Augusta University Annual Deans List Award 2017-20, Augusta University COVID-19 Student Innovation Challenge Award 2021, among many others.

India Post News Service

