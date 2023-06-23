HINDU CAUCUS FORMED: First-ever Hindu Caucus in US Congress

The first-ever Hindu-American Summit was organized on Wednesday June 14 at Capitol Hill, the seat of the US government, where several Congressional leaders and political advocacy groups backed the community. Several US lawmakers attended the event to express their support for the Hindu-American community.

Leaders of the Hindu community from across the country gathered at the US Capitol for the summit, organized by Americans4Hindus and supported by 20 other organizations. The Hindu-American Summit started with Vedic prayers reverberating in the dome of the US Capitol.

Dr Romesh Japra, a renowned cardiologist and community leader from California founded Americans4Hindus, a SuperPAC that focuses on supporting candidates for elected offices in the political arena to help protect, sustain, thrive, and realize the American Dream for millions of Hindus and Pro-Hindus in the USA. He was the chief organizer of this Hindu-American summit.

“Our Hindu values are completely aligned with US Constitutional values. They resonate with the Bhagavad Gita. That’s why we are committed to giving Hindu Americans a voice,” Americans4Hindu Chairperson Dr Romesh Japra said at the event.

Recognizing the importance of the summit that brought together different American Hindu groups to discuss significant issues is crucial. The creation of the Hindu Caucus and the talks held by respected delegates emphasize the vital role that American Hindus should take in shaping the future of the United States, said Neeraj Kashalkar, President, Americans4Hindus PAC.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar from Michigan has announced plans to form a ‘Hindu Caucus’ in the U.S. Congress that will bring like-minded lawmakers under one umbrella to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country. It is important that every person has a right to choose a religion, pray (to) a God that he or she chooses without persecution, without discrimination, without hate or for those who may choose not to pray to a God. “These are freedoms that are fundamental. These are fundamental human rights,” Thanedar said. Community leaders applauded Thanedar for taking the lead in forming the caucus, which will be open to members of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

On behalf of the HAF team, it was great working with you on the Summit. There was a lot of energy and positive interaction between leaders of groups present, great attendance and we certainly educated the community and non Hindu leaders about our issues, said Dr Mihir Meghani, Board Member and Co-Founder, Hindu American Foundation.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said she would remain an ardent supporter of the Hindu-American community and recalled her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat’s Sabarmati with John Lewis. The lawmaker said she was looking forward to meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi next week.

Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, who represents the 6th District of Georgia said, “I have such great admiration for this demographic, for this immigrant population that has added so much to America.

All the best things. I say it over and over again, as soon as this community becomes self-aware and realizes that they have the power to truly select the next president of the United States.” Once you start investing in and really engaging politicians, you will see how truly powerful you are. You will unleash the potential of forming future generations, not just of your own community, but every community in America,” added McCormick.

Satish Vale, National Convener, Americans4Hindus said 20 organizations coming together shows our strength. We have this caucus as the unifying force to bring US Congressmen and Senators to look at one of the great contributions by Hindus for US growth economically and socially.

