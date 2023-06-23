The Americans for Hindus (A4H) group recently organized the first-ever Hindu-American political engagement summit at Capitol Hill on June 14, 2023. The summit focused on American Hindu issues and brought together 20 Hindu organizations. Dr. Romesh Japra Chairman of Americans for Hindus inaugurated the Summit.

During the event, Honorable Congressman Shri Thanedar received a standing ovation from all delegates when he announced the formation of the Hindu Caucus.

In the History of United States, The Hindu caucus is the first platform for the American Hindu Caucus offers a historic opportunity for American Hindus to finally have a significant presence and influence in the United States.

This platform provides a much-needed voice for the Hindu community and a chance to be heard on important issues. Joining the Hindu Caucus means being a part of a momentous movement that will shape the course of American history for generations to come.

The purpose of the summit was to bring together various American Hindu organizations to engage in political activities. Hon. Congresswoman Michell Steel expressed her support for the growing Indian community in her district and pledged to strengthen the relationship between the United States and India.

Hon. Congressman Joe Willson reminisced about the successful Howdy Modi event and highlighted the importance of increased cooperation between the world’s largest and oldest democracies for the betterment of humanity. Hon. Congresswoman Shaila Jackson Lee opined that the Indian community could be a formidable force for democracy in America if they united. Hon. Congressman Rich McChormik acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community in the United States and encouraged them to realize their potential in selecting the next President of the United States.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Hon. Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (D-CA-38), Michell Steel (R-CA-45), Shaila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18), Congressman Rich McChormik (R-GA-6), Joe Willson (R-SC-2), and Shri Thanedar (D-MI-13).The representatives Clifford Smith from Middle East Forum (MEF), Aram Hamparian from Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Brandy Shufutinsky from Jewish Institute of Liberal Values (JILV), Abha Shankar from Investigative Project (IP) and Anita Joshi from Hindu American Foundation (HAF) joined the conference and shared their experiences with the delegates from various organizations from all over America.

Delegates from more than 20 organizations attended this summit, including Ajay Shah, Mihir Meghani, Aseem Shukla, Vijay Tehlkikar, Vinay Kruttiventi, Ramesh Kapur, Digvijay Gaekwad, Surendra Sharma, Harsh Sethi, Narsimha Koppula, Rajiv Sharma, Ram Trehan, Shashi Kusuma,Nissen Reuben, Pradeep Kapur, Ravindra Shukla and Vishal Khera. Other dignitaries who attended were Philanthropist Bramha Agarwal, activist Srilekha Palle, Anu Mohan, Lata Damle, Ajay Kumar Keshap, Vasant Rathi, Kris Murthy, Abhinav Mehta, and Surenra Mehta. Americans For Hindus chairman Dr. Romesh Japra introduced Himanshu Sharma, Arun Dutt, Vidula Vajramushti, Satish Wale, Paro Sarkar, Surendra Sharma, Rajiv Sharma and Neeraj Kashalkar as Americans for Hindus officers.

Overall, the summit succeeded in bringing together various American Hindu organizations to discuss important issues. The formation of the Hindu Caucus and the dialogue among various dignitaries and delegates highlighted the significance of American Hindus’ contributions and their potential to shape the future of the United States.

Anjali Kashalkar

