Akshaya Patra Chicago Chapter hosts inspiring meet

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: On May 24, the Chicago Chapter of Akshaya Patra hosted a special Meet & Greet event for its Youth Ambassadors in Hinsdale, Illinois.

The gathering presented an opportunity for past and current youth ambassadors — fondly called “Yappies” — to come together, share their journeys, and strengthen their connection to the Akshaya Patra mission.

The event provided a warm, informal setting where students spoke about their motivations for joining the Youth Ambassador Program and how their experiences have shaped their awareness of global hunger issues.

Anubha Panchal, the chapter’s Youth Coordinator, welcomed the families and gave a presentation about the many ways youth can stay actively involved with Akshaya Patra’s work. She outlined current and upcoming volunteer opportunities.

A key highlight of her message was the encouragement to families planning trips to India to visit one of Akshaya Patra’s kitchens. “Seeing the work on the ground has a profound impact,” Anubha emphasized.

Youth ambassadors spoke candidly about how the program helped them grow as leaders and citizens. Many shared touching stories about the moment they realized One ambassador Anya Panchal shared how her first fundraiser, though small, taught her the joy of giving and working for something bigger than herself. Another spoke about the pride he felt when he explained Akshaya Patra’s mito friends at school. For newer ambassadors, the event served as a source of inspiration

The evening was a celebration of youth leadership, service, and the power of community. The Akshaya Patra Chicago Chapter continues to be a vibrant hub for young change-makers who are passionate about making a difference — one meal at a time.

Also Read: Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s Gratitude Gala