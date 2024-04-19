Bed Bath & Beyond pitched to withdraw Lord Ganesh pillows

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Indian Americans here urged Utah headquartered retailer “Bed Bath & Beyond” for immediate-withdrawal of pillows carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh; calling it highly inappropriate.

Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduism, said that Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used for sitting on, sleeping on, pillow fighting, throwing around loosely, enhancing sexual intercourse, making “a stylish statement” etc. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Hinduism is among the oldest and third largest religions of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Rajan Zed noted.

Zed said that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it was painful for the followers, Zed added.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in USA.

Shri Ganesh Pillow, which “depicts the image of the Hindu deity” Ganesh, comes in various colors and priced from $24.99 to $30.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond is owned by awards winning Beyond, Inc., whose singular focus is “connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential”. Beyond, Inc. also owns Overstock, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, etc.

