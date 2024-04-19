Spring in the air, Colors to Cheer at Bal Vihar St Louis

Raj Iyer

ST LOUIS: Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a joyous celebration that fills the air with vibrant colors, music, and laughter

This year, at Bal Vihar in St Louis, it was an unforgettable Holi experience. Bal Vihar students arrived in white clothes, ready to be covered in the colorful powders that represent the festival’s spirit. Soon, they were playfully chased and showered with bright yellows, blues, greens, and pinks! The lively music added to the festive atmosphere, drawing everyone together in a joyous dance.

Children are the first ones to rush through their food and line up to get their hands on the colors. A safety session along with the instruction on enjoying festival of colors was held prior to the festival of color celebration. Samridhi Singh and Anika Keswani presented the significance of Holi festival. Those little minds were quietly planning how best they are going to use what will soon in their hands. They start thinking about how they are going to throw colors at all their friends and other elders while trying to stay clean themselves.

Throwing color at each other is a well-accepted practice. Colors are thrown onto friends, family, and people whom you’ve just met! Most people wear white clothes, so that the colors appear to their fullest potential. Holi is a great time to get together with loved ones, and even make some new friends.

It is a time to celebrate, have fun, and start fresh with others. Bal Vihar families used this opportunity to mingle with others to socialize and share the joy & spirit that the occasion offers. Being so far away from the origins of their culture and having grown up in a very different setup, Bal Vihar students continue to impress their immediate community as well as expanded world that they become part of. Bal Vihar students form part of the next generation that is keeping the culture and spirit alive while improvising it in their own way.

The sense of community was heartwarming. Even after the celebrations, everyone pitched in to clean up, demonstrating respect for the space. This experience not only allowed students to appreciate the true meaning of Holi but also fostered a sense of belonging within the community.

Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis, a non-profit organization, since its inception in 1992 has been serving the Metro St. Louis Indian community. The primary focus of this organization is to provide Indian cultural education to students age 5-18, its application and integration with the global multicultural and multifaceted society. One can find more detail about the school at www.Balvihar-stlouis.com

