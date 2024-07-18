Campaign Kick-off for Chandra Wagh: A Journey of Commitment and Community

Abhilash Maroju

FREMONT, CA: On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Lone Tree Park in Fremont, a vibrant campaign kick-off marked the beginning of Mr. Chandra Wagh’s bid for Fremont City Council District-5. Mr. Wagh, reflecting on his journey from rural roots to metropolitan centers like Mumbai and Delhi, highlighted his academic achievements, including a master’s degree from BITS Pilani. Having called Fremont home for over 18 years since his arrival in mid-1999, Mr. Wagh emphasized his deep pride in being a resident of the city.

Entering the political arena, Mr. Wagh acknowledged the challenges ahead while sharing a personal anecdote about the prompt and compassionate response of local emergency services during a critical moment involving his son. He outlined his campaign priorities, placing public safety and the enhancement of parks and recreational services at the forefront of his agenda. With a commitment to community welfare and experience spanning both professional and personal realms, Mr. Wagh’s candidacy seeks to resonate with and serve the diverse needs of Fremont’s District-5 residents.

Dr. Japra, a senior cardiologist at Washington Hospital Fremont and President of FOG, delivered an inspiring address at Mr. Chandra Wagh’s campaign kick-off event for Fremont City Council District-5 on July 14, 2024, at Lone Tree Park. Dr. Japra Ji celebrated the achievements of Indian Americans, noting their significant contributions as leaders and top earners in the USA. He highlighted the exponential growth of Indian American representation at Washington Hospital, from just 3 doctors initially to 200 today, showcasing their pivotal role in healthcare and beyond.

Dr. Japra Ji’s address culminated in a poignant moment as he awarded Mr. Chandra Wagh with a “Certificate of Endorsement” for his dedication and a symbolic cheque, symbolizing support for his ongoing community service efforts. The event underscored a shared commitment to empowering Hindu Americans nationwide and fostering leadership that reflects the values of inclusivity, service, and progress.

Ritu Maheshwari, Americans4Hindus, Executive Director, took the stage to announce and read out the certification details in a heartfelt moment of the event. She highlighted the significance of the endorsement, emphasizing Mr. Chandra Wagh’s unwavering commitment to the community and his relentless efforts toward its betterment.

At the event, held on July 14, 2024, at Lone Tree Park, another compelling voice resonated among the attendees. Vijay Simha, a community activist, emphasized the profound impact of leadership on the next generation. Drawing from personal experiences and community insights, Simha underscored the importance of electing leaders who prioritize long-term planning, sustainable development, and inclusive policies that shape a prosperous future for Fremont.

At the lively campaign kick-off event for Mr. Chandra Wagh at Fremont City Council District-5 on July 14, 2024, Sanjay Tripathi delivered an impassioned speech urging parents and educators to encourage young people to consider careers in politics alongside traditional paths like engineering and medicine. Tripathi emphasized the importance of cultivating a diverse and engaged political force among the youth to ensure robust representation and innovative leadership in Fremont and beyond.