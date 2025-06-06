Cannes 2025 Debut – Alia Bhatt, Jo Sharma (M4M), Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi, Natasha – INDIA

India Post News Service

Indian Actresses at Cannes 2025 Debut – Jo Sharma, Indian American actress, along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Natasha made a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. All three actresses graced the red carpet debut, drawing attention with their elegant fashion choices and confident presence. Their appearance underscored the increasing global influence of Indian and South Asian talent in the entertainment industry.

Jo Sharma’s M4M Movie “Motive for Murder” Telugu film received standing ovation ‘claps’ from the international audiences at the Cannes Film festival which featured a world premiere screening of the Telugu film M4M, directed by Mohan Vadlapatla and Heroine Jo Sharma. Notably, M4M was the only Telugu-language film showcased at Cannes this year, marking a proud moment for Telugu cinema on the international stage. The M4M movie screening was well-received with great reviews and praises from international audiences, further highlighting the diversity of voices represented at the prestigious event. The movie was offering 1 lakh rupees, if you can guess the killer.

Janhvi Kapoor witnessed a massive achievement as her Bollywood film Homebound was screened at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. Accompanied by the director Neeraj Ghaywan, and co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the film received a 9-minute standing ovation after it was over. Producer Karan Johar was also present and grew immensely emotional upon receiving a thunderous response.

