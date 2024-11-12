Centre approves first ever women battalion for CISF

NEW DELHI: In a landmark decision aimed at empowering women and enhancing their role in national security, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“The CISF headquarters has started preparations for the early recruitment, training and selection of location for the HQrs of the new Battalion,” CISF Deputy Inspector General Deepak Verma said in a statement.

“The training is being specially designed to create an elite Battalion capable of performing multifarious roles as Commandoes in VIP security and also security of airports, Delhi Metro Rail duties,” mentioned the statement.

The proposal for the creation of all-women battalions in the force was initiated in pursuance of the direction of the Union Home Minister on the occasion of the 53rd CISF Day function.

The addition of an all-women battalion would encourage more aspiring young women across the country to join the CISF and serve the nation. It will give a new identity to women in CISF, the statement said.

CISF has been a preferred choice for women who wish to serve the nation in the Central Armed Police Force constituting over seven per cent of the force at present. (ANI)

