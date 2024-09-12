CG Highlights Indian Unity in its Immense Diversity

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India highlighted the theme of unity in diversity and cultural pride with a vibrant display of performances from various cultural troupes in the US Midwest during its annual flagship event Kala Utsav 2024, held at the Yellow Box Theatre in Naperville, a Chicago suburb.

The event attracted nearly 400 attendees.

The program commenced with the lighting of a traditional lamp by Consul General Somnath Ghosh, accompanied by Ward 10 Alderwoman Ms. Shweta Baid. In his opening remarks, CG Ghosh expressed gratitude to dignitaries, members of the diplomatic community, Indian American organizations, friends of India and ethnic media groups. He emphasized the Consulate’s commitment to supporting and promoting Indian languages, cultures, and arts at universities and institutions where there is interest.

While acknowledging that Kala Utsav alone is not enough, he noted that it aims to spotlight emerging youth and artists and that the Consulate plans to host more events and collaborate with various organizations to strengthen Indian-American cultural ties.

Despite India’s vast diversity in languages, cultures, and religions, he underscored that its core strength lies in its unity in diversity. Alderwoman Ms. Shweta Baid also shared a few words during the event.

The performances included:

Kathak dance by Sargam Kathak School

Laavni Folk dance by Team Avishkar

Mohiniyattam classical dance by Bharathanjali School of Dance

Rajasthani Folk Dance by American Rajasthani Association

Kuchipudi by Aananda Dance Theater

Bhangra recital by Bhangra Rhymes Chicago

Bharatanatyam dance by Nrithya Sangeeth

Margam Kali – Kerala Christian Traditional Dance by St. Louis Malayalee Association

Bharatanatyam fusion dance by Kalapadma Dance Academy

Odissi Classical by Aikyam ODC Chicago

Abhang – Abeer Gulal Udhalit Rang (Devotional) by Maharashtra Mandal Chicago

Kathak dance by Nritya Natya Academy Kathak Institute

Assamese Folk Dance by Borluit Chicago Bihu Husori Dol

Haryanvi Folk dance by Bolly Bhangra

Garba Raas by Nritya Rang.

Ms. Prachi Jaitly was the emcee at the event.

All the performing artistes were given certificates in appreciation of their performances. Some members of the Indian diaspora i.e. Rakesh Malhotra, Chetan Notaria sponsored refreshments and Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan helped in design of fliers.

