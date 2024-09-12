Celebrating Independence Day in Chicagoland

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: A group of patriotic nationalists gathered to celebrate India’s Independence Day under the banner of *Bollywood-Free Independence Day*, setting a meaningful precedent for future celebrations.

Though modest in scale, the event was historic, being the first of its kind under this banner, marking the beginning of a new trend where Independence Day is observed with the reverence and respect it truly deserves.

This solemn day is dedicated to honoring the millions of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. It is a time for tribute, reflection, and gratitude, not for Bollywood glitz or entertainment.

While there are countless other days to dance and celebrate, Independence Day should be reserved for remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Although the event focused on quality over quantity, the turnout exceeded expectations, demonstrating the growing sentiment for a more meaningful commemoration.

In addition to celebrating the nation’s freedom, the group stood in solidarity with non-Muslim minorities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh, who continue to face persecution at the hands of extremist factions.

These atrocities are strongly condemned pledging unwavering support to those enduring such injustices.