Hindus congratulate LDS Church president on his 100th birthday

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: In a remarkable interfaith gesture, Hindus have congratulated Dr. Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on his upcoming 100th birthday on September nine.

Rajan Zed, a Hindu community activist, wished Nelson grace, health and good times ahead. Nelson’s life has been an inspiration for many and we pray that he be blessed with peace, love and joy; he adds.

Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that Nelson, a world-renowned awards-winning heart surgeon and author of many publications; is known for his selflessly caring and serving others, kindness, compassion; and for embodying God’s love.

Nelson took the Church to the next higher level and introduced various major changes during his presidency, Rajan Zed noted.

