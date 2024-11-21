Chhath Puja celebrations in Los Angeles

India Post News Service

The marvelous glow of the setting sun was greeted with generous chants of worship amongst hundreds of So-Cal residents of Indian origin at the Newport Dunes in Los Angeles County, as they gathered to celebrate the first ever Chath Puja Mahaparv in Los Angeles – to create a much coveted, nostalgic and eternal atmosphere for a 4-day festival called Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is a revered Hindu festival celebrated throughout the world – originating in the Hindu heartland of India – and a grand celebration in many states from North India Bihar, UP, New Delhi and many many more.

Chhath Puja also known as Dala Chhath, is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and his consort, Usha. It is a way of expressing gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on earth and seeking blessings for the well-being of family and friends. The 4-day festival is deeply rooted in the belief that the Sun has healing properties and is a symbol of prosperity and good health, marks the sixth day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartika.

Chhath Puja boasts an impressive history that dates back thousands of years. It is believed to have its roots in the Mahabharata, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. The festival’s origins can be traced to the era of the Pandavas and Draupadi, making it a timeless tradition.

This year – the 4 day festival was very special for the Indian origin residents of Southern California as they had gathered to plan and organize it at such a grand scale for the first time in many many decades few of the participants have been residing here.

With vibrant attires, faces brimming with hope and hearts filled with devotion to the eternity, they gathered in numbers which was never seen at this occasion in Los Angeles. For many participants, it was a nostalgic recollection of their childhood memories, as one of the most significant festival was being celebrated as a community for the first time ! The entire atmosphere turned surreal with the chants of ‘Jai Chhathi Maiya’ at the Newport Dunes waterfront. The 11 vratees, and about 200+ attendees to this grand religious event, made this a memory of a lifetime for everyone.

Rituals in Chhath Puja

Day 1: Nahay Khay (5th November,2024)

The festivities kicked off with devotees taking a ritualistic dip in holy rivers, followed by the preparation of a traditional meal. The day is marked by cleanliness, purity, and the anticipation of the days to come.

Day 2: Kharna (6th Nov, 2024)

On the second day, fasting devotees – Vratis – prepared ‘kheer’ (a sweet dish made from jaggery and rice) and offered it to the Sun God during the evening.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (7th Nov, 2024)

This was a day of intense devotion, where vratis – who observe a day-long fast, sans even a sip of water – gathered with friends and family at the riverbanks of Newport Dunes at sunset to offer ‘arghya’ to the setting sun. These offerings included fruits, sugarcane, special prasad ‘thekua’ and other traditional items. The atmosphere became electrifying with devotional songs, rhythmic beats, and a sense of communal harmony and unity among the participants.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (8th Nov, 2024)

The final day witnessed devotees returning to the ghats before sunrise to offer arghya to the rising sun. The magical aura of golden sunrise was enhanced multiple times over, with the divine chants and songs filling the atmosphere, and the hearts of all participants. It filled a sense of spiritual cleanliness and fulfillment as the vratis then proceed for ‘paarun’ – a custom to break their 36hr long fast.

Organized under the auspices of BJ Friends organization, the festivals were remarkably well planned and well thought of. The ceremonies extend from sunset to the sunrise, and hence require elaborate arrangements along with special attention to cleanliness & purity. Newport Dunes management was generous enough to pay apt attention to minute requirements for the event.

The organizing team received Goodwill Messages wishing the Best for the event from all corners in India. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr Vijay Kumar Sinha sent a written note of appreciation for the entire team.

A first time vrati, Mrs. Suchita Jha from Fontana, celebrated this occasion with her friends and family. She thanked Lord Sun for the blessings all through the year, and herself fortunate enough to be able to start this tradition which runs long in her family back in India. Ajay Jha, her husband has been very supportive of her decision, and considers it a blessing that the festival could be organized at such a grand scale here in Los Angeles.

Another vratee, Mrs Parul, after their longtime dream of owning a house came true, she thought of making it a ‘home’ by starting a tradition herself, which has been thriving in their family in India for decades. Filled with childhood memories, the festival she says fills them with a divine energy.

Mrs Shweta, also a vratee, says she is very excited to see this level of participation in a tradition so close to the heart of Hindus. It’s a dream come true.

Mrs Anamika Sharma, a 3 time vratee, is very happy that this time she has so many co-vratees, and a huge participation reinstates the age old sense of devotion – even in a foreign land.

The event concluded with the prasad vitaran, distribution of the offerings to all devotees, and photographs of all ecstatic faces.

Rajeev Kumar Singh, one of the lead organizers, mentioned that compared to the last year with one vratee, this year their efforts have been able to congregate a huge participation, specially with the sense of one community.

Anita, another volunteer adds on that they could not imagine that a response of this scale was even possible here in a land so far away from our roots. She is mesmerized by the grandeur and calls it a blessing of Chhathi Maiya – the deity honoring this festival.

Rajeev Kumar from Cerritos, another key organizer along with Sathish Kumar, thanks all volunteers who selflessly came forward to make this event a grand success. And with the level of participation this year, they are very positive that Indian festivals and the environment need not be missed by our people here, and can definitely be recreated here with the efforts and participation as exhibited in this event.

