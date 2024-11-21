Diwali celebration at Illinois, Capitol

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: A vibrant Diwali celebration was held at the Illinois State Capitol Building, organized by the NACC (North Americans Cricket Council), IUSA Media, AASOA (Asian American Store Owners Association), and USICF (US Indian Community Foundation) in collaboration with various supporting organizations.

The event drew over 100 members of the Indian American community from across the Midwest, creating a remarkable gathering that underscored the unity and cultural richness of the diaspora. The celebration was attended by several distinguished officials, who joined hands with community members to honor the spirit of Diwali.

The master of the ceremony was Prachi Jaitly. The event featured celebration of Diwali by offering prayers by the priests, and the announcement of the proclamation in the beginning of the session by the priest, declaring October as the Hindu Heritage Month in the State of Illinois signed by Governor J.B Pritzker.

As part of the festivities, the proclamation message formally recognized the contributions of Hindu Americans by declaring October as Hindu Heritage Month in the state. This declaration highlights Illinois’ commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive environment.

Consul General Somnath Ghosh, in his address, praised the efforts of the organizers for making the event a historic one, further acknowledging the cultural impact of Diwali in promoting unity and peace. NACC chairman Subbu Iyer along with his wife Vibha Iyer extended his thankful remarks for State Representative (56Th District) Michelle Mussman for all the help to make this event possible.

The event was graced by notable political figures, including Senators and U.S. Representatives such as House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, Representatives Michelle Mussman, Sen. Ram Villivalam, Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, Dominik Bronakowski, Nicole Laha, Barbara Hernandez, Harry Benton, Anna Moeller, and several others.

The elected officials emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and the role of Diwali in fostering deeper community connections. They highlighted how such celebrations promote mutual understanding and strengthen the social fabric by bringing people from diverse backgrounds together.

Vote of Thanks was proposed by Nirav Patel (AASOA). Subbu Iyer also took the opportunity to thank all the special guests, the community leaders and co-hosts present at the event including Ajeet Singh, Amitabh Mittal of USICF, Phani Krishna of IUSA Media, Gaurav Tuteja of Rajshi Events, Joy Shah of Rapid Rasoi, and Roshan Patel of World Power Solutions, Lakhindra Sharma of APCL and supporting organizations including but not limited to IABC, FIA, ICO, EKA, GID, Diaspora Connect.

During the event, several officials participated in the ceremonial lamp lighting and reflected on the universal values of Diwali, such as righteousness, duty, and the eternal triumph of good.

The celebration at the Capitol interfaith harmony further enriches the social tapestry of the region.