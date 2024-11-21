Diwali and the Aftermath of Mental Health

Prashant Gupta

How does one get invited to this/that party? Who do I need to contact? Am I not worthy? But I am also in entertainment, and I am also successful and a trailblazer. Am I not a social media influencer? I just became a CEO, but I am also this or that.

WHY DIDN’T I GET INVITED? THESE are the many thoughts running through the minds of thousands of South Asians across the USA who didn’t get onto the guest list of this year’s most happening Diwali parties, and suddenly, the festival of light is creating a mental health darkness.

Not only am I writing this letter in my capacity as someone who knows he’s (in)credible enough to be on such high-profile guest lists, but more so as a mental health advocate who cares to offer a perspective of a counseling nature to those overwhelmed and feeling a lack of self-worth.

There are hundreds of recent studies to validate the fact that the greatest crisis in the realm of Mental Health adversity is the epidemic of loneliness. And this isn’t as simple as having no one to meet Friday night. This is a result of not knowing who to trust, who to talk to, the guilt of being a burden if you share your feelings, the fear of being judged for being vulnerable by opening up, and, most prevalent, SOCIAL MEDIA posts making one feel that their life is less glamorous and less important.

Congratulations to those of you, who made it to such lists. Anyone in your shoes, saris & sherwanis would be just as expressive and self-displaying. Whilst I would hope once is enough, so be it if you get a personal kick out of it posting every day.

The need to do that says more about your need to create a sense of self-importance, and unfortunately, it does have a lingering effect on those who care to follow you for better reasons. I do not doubt that whilst many of you are arrogantly proud of being at these functions, a few are humbled, as well.

Humble request, though, if I may – Please be as mindful of spreading the light, not just the limelight. Holding the fabric of our community together is a lot more important than posting about the fabric you’re wearing.

To those not on the lists and possibly mentally overwhelmed, angry or feeling ‘small,’ please don’t. I know as many people inside that circle as I do outside of it, and I can tell you that we’re all harboring similar anxieties, insecurities, needs, desires, and conversations.

I’ve been on the inside, and my three strongest observations have been: No one’s life has changed by being there, most of the guests were busy trying to grab the attention of those who didn’t yet give them importance and enjoying the moment lost the battle to “let’s post about this on Social Media.”

In the grand scheme of things, much has to do with who you know, not what you’ve accomplished. But even more important is to know that every industry, event, and society has gatekeepers.

You’re either liked or disliked by that gatekeeper, or perhaps unknown to him/her, and neither defines you. Getting invited is strongly suggestive of a power- play, and it’s as prevalent amongst South Asians in the US, as it is in Bollywood. Again, I’ve seen it from both sides. Which is why, on a side note, I detest the pretentious unity or desi-pride many boast of. It’s an I-Me-My & MINE society, period. It’s not HUM AUR TUM, it’s HMMMM, aur tum? So please use your time well and …

Go within, light that light … write, or stand in the sun when bright, but do your work with all your might, and please don’t question your worth over a week or a night! Believe me when I say that none of this is wrong or right, and you just be your own light.

It’s alright.

I close this letter by sharing a revelation that the true essence of Diwali is not Lakshmi Pooja, which is expressed through candles and incense to stacks of cash and iron-made safes. It is by spreading the light through charity, counseling a loved one, and being there for someone whom you can help out of the darkness.

Mental Health is the most significant adversity of our times, and I’d like to shed light on how many non-profit organizations across Long Island are genuinely advocating for, and practically serving anyone facing a mental health crisis. South Asian immigrants are facing immense levels of depression due to language barriers, homesickness, and specific cultural obligations that prevent them from living life to the fullest.

Of the many organizations, I personally commend and support The Mental Health Association of Nassau County in Hempstead, for its push for Mental Health First Aid training and showing the path of healing through recovery and respite. The many programs they have created showcase their wholesome awareness of the crisis and 360 degree approach to curbing it.

The goal from now until the end of 2025 is to create an integrated system of HOPE through empowering every student, professional, social worker, and larger business and government entities to become a Mental Health Approved Workspace. This is the absolute most essential enterprise on Long Island to support, as curbing mental health crises is directly correlated with an increase in public safety and economic prosperity.

Belated Happy Diwali, and LOVE & LIGHT always!

