Building on long history of tech & innovation, California selected as HQs for the National Semiconductor Technology Center

What you need to know: California will be home to a first-of-its-kind research & development facility made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s CHIPS & Science Act.

India Post News Service

SACRAMENTO: Governor Newsom celebrated California’s selection by the U.S. Department of Commerce to be home to the headquarters for the new National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). This new facility, known as the Design and Collaboration Facility (DCF), will be one of the three CHIPS for America research and design (R&D) facilities and will also operate as the headquarters of Natcast, the non-profit entity designated by Commerce to operate the NSTC.

California has long been a leader in global technology and future thinking innovation. With our state’s global talent pool, world-leading universities and research institutions, and top technology companies, it is no surprise California was selected. We often say the future happens here first, and thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement, California will continue to shape the coming decades across the most critical sectors of our economy and national security.- Governor Gavin Newsom

Why this matters

The new headquarters facility will lower the barriers to semiconductor prototyping, experimentation, and other R&D activities that will support America’s global strength and leadership in design, materials, and process innovation while enabling a vibrant domestic industry. The DCF is expected to drive more than $1 billion in research funding and create more than 200 direct jobs over the next 10 years, utilizing California’s global talent and world-leading research and education facilities throughout the Golden State. California’s leadership in the semiconductor industry is key to the Governor’s ‘build more, faster’ infrastructure agenda.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Commerce and Natcast chose to locate this critically important facility in Sunnyvale, the heart of Silicon Valley, alongside the world’s largest concentration of semiconductor businesses, talent, intellectual property, and investment activity,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Economic Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “The Newsom Administration and our partners across the industry know how important it is to shorten the time frame from R&D to commercialization. We are looking forward to a productive partnership with the Department of Commerce and Natcast to ensure that CHIPS for America will be an enduring success not only for our state but for the entire country.”

About the new headquarters (Design and Collaboration Facility, DCF)

The DCF will convene semiconductor industry leaders from across the U.S., offering unparalleled engagement and collaboration opportunities to a diverse array of stakeholders across the semiconductor value chain, and will administer the NSTC Design Enablement Gateway, helping drive technological advances in semiconductor design and manufacturing to transfer at scale. The facility will also oversee the NSTC Workforce Center of Excellence to build and sustain the diverse and skilled workforce necessary for the U.S. semiconductor industry to grow. With the largest public higher education system in the U.S., world-class research institutions like UC Berkeley and Stanford, and surrounding national labs, California’s unmatched talent pipeline will foster a dynamic workforce that advances the DCF mission.