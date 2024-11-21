City of Los Angeles recognizes Diwali with historic proclamation

India Post News Service

LOS ANGELES: In a significant moment for cultural recognition, the City of Los Angeles hosted a presentation and issued a proclamation in honor of Diwali, the festival of lights. Led by Councilmembers Nithya Raman and John Lee, the event celebrated Diwali’s message of light triumphing over darkness, and good over evil, for Angelenos of all backgrounds.

“Diwali is a vibrant festival, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil,” said Councilmember Raman in her address, highlighting the universal significance of the celebration. Councilmember Lee also spoke to the spirit of Diwali, adding, “As we light our diyas today, let us remember that we have the power to bring light into the lives of others.”

The ceremony featured a traditional invocation by Pundit Balmiki Sharma, who chanted Rigvedic mantras, bringing an authentic touch of cultural heritage to the proceedings.

Sunil Agrawal, President of the India Association of Los Angeles, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Indian community, thanking Councilmembers Raman and Lee for the proclamation. “By adopting this resolution, the City of Los Angeles has not only acknowledged the significance of Diwali, but it has also reaffirmed its commitment to embracing cultural diversity as a source of strength,” said Agrawal. “This recognition is a powerful reminder that when we celebrate our differences, we build a stronger, more united community. It is through understanding and celebrating the cultural traditions of others that we foster compassion, respect, and inclusivity.”

Agrawal also marked the occasion by presenting each councilmember with a box of traditional Diwali sweets and a small memento, symbolizing goodwill and the spirit of sharing that Diwali embodies.

Notable community members in attendance included Raman Chadha, Manmohan Chopra, and Pramesh Shah from IALA, Naren Jhala from Valley Hindu Temple, Latesh Bhambani from Art of Living, Ganesh Narayanaswami from Isha Foundation, who joined the celebration, representing the broader Indian American community and their contributions to the cultural landscape of Los Angeles.

This event, the first Diwali recognition in the Los Angeles City Council’s history, represents a meaningful step in embracing and celebrating the city’s cultural diversity.