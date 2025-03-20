County of Santa Clara and HCA Healthcare Reach Agreement for County to Acquire Regional Medical Center

Regional Medical Center is expected to join Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system in early April

SAN JOSE, Calif.: The County of Santa Clara and HCA Healthcare have reached a definitive agreement in which the County will purchase Regional Medical Center (RMC) for $150 million. The two parties have signed an Asset Purchase Agreement, whereby RMC is planned to be integrated into the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare (SCVH) system. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close on April 1, at which point the County expects to assume operations of the hospital.

RMC serves as the leading emergency healthcare provider for East San José, treating a wide range of critical and life-threatening conditions. In August 2024, HCA Healthcare downgraded the level of trauma, comprehensive stroke, and certain cardiac services (STEMI) at RMC. The County plans to restore Level II trauma care immediately once it assumes hospital operations, and the County will add STEMI and comprehensive stroke services shortly thereafter. Labor and Delivery services are also expected to be restored at a later date; these services were closed at RMC in 2020.

RMC, a 258-bed hospital, has provided care to East San José for 60 years. HCA Healthcare has made significant investments in the hospital during the last decade to improve access and address the diverse medical needs of the community, including meeting California’s seismic-safety standards. The hospital has been recognized nationally by Healthgrades, an independent quality ratings organization, as one of America’s 250 best hospitals for three consecutive years – 2024, 2023, and 2022 – putting RMC in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance.

“We are pleased that we have reached agreement with HCA to integrate Regional Medical Center into the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system. Restoring RMC’s previous levels of care, including lifesaving trauma services, and incorporating it into the County’s excellent healthcare system will improve care for those living in East San José and our broader community,” said County Executive James R. Williams. “Under the leadership of our Board of Supervisors, this purchase allows us to restore critical care where it is needed most, serve those in need, maintain quality jobs for the dedicated RMC staff, and avoid significant costs and impacts the County would otherwise incur by having to expand facilities and staffing at our other hospitals.”

“Our dedicated care-givers will be integral to ensuring Regional Medical Center makes a smooth transition to the Santa Clara Valley Health system,” said HCA Healthcare Far West Division President Jackie Van Blaricum. “HCA Healthcare remains a strong community partner at Good Samaritan Hospital, and we look forward to continuing to provide the high-quality healthcare Santa Clara County deserves.”

In order to meet the expected April 1, 2025 closing and transition date, the County will need timely licensure approvals from the State of California; the County’s licensure applications will be submitted within the next 48 hours.

The County and HCA Healthcare are committed to ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to health services for community members and hospital employees.

County’s Frequently Asked Questions page for RMC employees can be found at Official Website Only.