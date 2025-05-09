EaseMyTrip issues travel advisory, advises exercising caution while travelling to Turkey, Azerbaijan

NEW DELHI: EaseMyTrip.com one of India’s leading online travel tech platforms, on Friday issued travel advisory, suggesting commuters to visit countries including Turkey and Azerbaijan only if it was unavoidable since these two countries have extended support to Pakistan amid increasing tensions with India following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

“Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary. Stay informed. Travel responsibly,” EaseMyTrip posted on X.

EaseMyTrip Co-Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti expressed concerns over the recent development, stating that customers were advised to exercise utmost caution while travelling to sensitive regions.

“Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions,” Pitti posted on X.

Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, several airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to reach the airports three hours before flights depart. Passengers have also been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification documents.

SpiceJet has announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in northern India, following airport closures implemented amid heightened security in the wake of the Indian Armed Forces’ ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its travel advisory posted on social media platform X, SpiceJet stated that Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently shut, and all flight operations to and from these cities remain suspended till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Earlier, IndiGo cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern, and central India till May 10, following aviation authorities’ directives regarding airport closures.

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. (ANI)

