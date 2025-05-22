Fairmont 8th Grader Shines at Pentathlon Nationals

India Post News Service

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Fairmont Private Schools student Nikita Pramod delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 Pentathlon National Finals held in San Antonio on May 16–17, earning individual and team accolades that underscore her academic and extracurricular dedication.

Competing in the Invited division, Nikita helped lead her team to a 2nd place national finish, repeating the strong showing her team achieved in 2024. Individually, Nikita brought home Silver medals in Literature and Fine Arts, as well as a Bronze in Science, adding to a growing list of honors from this year’s state competition.

“I’m thankful for the incredible support from my coaches and teammates,” Nikita said. “Not everyone has that kind of encouragement, and I want to find ways to give back, especially to younger Pentathletes who may not have the same advantages.”

Known for her work ethic and focused preparation, Nikita credits long study hours and a team-first mentality for her success. “Every late night and practice round added up,” she said.

Her parents, Pramod and Suja, say Nikita’s determination and passion truly set her apart. “She’s always pushed herself to grow—not just in school, but as an athlete and performer as well.”

Outside the academic arena, Nikita is a competitive club volleyball player and actively participates in the performing arts, reflecting her drive to excel across multiple disciplines.

Also Read: Sant Samagamthe Summum Bonum of humanity