Fremont Hindu Temple celebrates 2nd anniversary of Ayodhya Ram Temple with fervor and devotion

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

FREMONT: Over thousand devotees gathered on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration’s second anniversary on 30th December. This follows in the foot steps of a large celebration and emotional event held last year when Ayodhya temple was inaugurated.

The program was a spontaneous outpouring of devotees’ emptions and devotion and their connection with the oldest Hindu temple in the Bay Area. Families with elders and children gathered to immerse in the melodious songs praising lord Ram and remembering the most historic day of Ram temple being inaugurated after hundreds of years of struggle and hard work.

Tens of Bay Area’s famous singers brought their best compositions to celebrate Lord Ram. The evening focused on prayer, devotional music and community service dedicated to Lord Ram.

Enthralling Ram Dhun and bhajans created an environment that transformed the whole temple into a gathering mesmerized into Lord Ram’s devotion.

Several devotees came forward to sponsor and serve Priti Bhoj, offered as Lord’s prasad,

The Fremont Hindu Temple Bay Area’s first Hindu temple that leads in providing with community religious, cultural and, social connection and services.

Chandru Bhambhra, organizer of the event said “We are very fortunate that Ayodhya temple was inaugurated in our life time. It has raised a lot of devotion and Astha in Bay Area community as can be seen by today’s participation”.

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