A New spiritual landmark for Los Angeles – Radha Krishna Dham inauguration on January 14–18, 2026

Radha Krishna Dham, a new spiritual landmark dedicated to the devotional practice of Bhakti Yoga, is set to open in Tarzana. Located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, the temple is part of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), a global network established by Jagadguru Shree Kripalu Ji Maharaj to share his spiritual teachings and charitable mission.

Shree Kripalu Ji Maharaj revealed the true essence of the Vedic scriptures (Sanatan Dharm) in a beautifully simple way that resonates with people from all walks of life. He describes the goal of each soul to attain eternal happiness through bhakti – a simple path that has profound impact and is especially effective in the modern world. His teachings transcend boundaries of faith, background or country, embracing all of humanity. In recognition of his unmatched wisdom, he was honored by India’s most respected body of Vedic scholars with the title of Jagadguruttam (supreme among Jagadgurus) on January 14, 1957. Notably, Radha Krishna Dham will be inaugurated on this very same date in 2026.

The Radha Krishna Dham temple represents the Bhakti Yog tradition in Southern California, aspiring to be a welcoming home for all who wish to learn about the path of devotion, love, and service. Architecturally, the temple reflects classical Indian aesthetics infused with thoughtful modern design. It offers a serene refuge for reflection, connection, and spiritual growth. Whether one comes for a few moments of peace or to participate in activities, the temple offers a sense of calm and belonging.

Radha Krishna Dham-Inspiring Devotion, Seva, and Community

Radha Krishna Dham stands as more than a temple—it is a living center for spiritual learning, cultural celebration, and community service. Its mission is to share the joy of Bhakti Yog and encourage devotion and selfless service.

Regular satsangs, kirtan, aarti, and scriptural classes will offer ongoing opportunities for spiritual development. The temple will host educational programs, seva (volunteering), and cultural events throughout the year. Major festivals such as Janmashtami, Holi, and Diwali will be celebrated joyfully. Weekly yoga classes led by certified instructors will nurture physical well-being, while vegetarian prasad meals on Sundays will foster community togetherness. For families, the temple’s Shiksha Program will teach the philosophy of India’s great scriptures and devotional music in an engaging way—nurturing pride in cultural identity and love for tradition.

Grand Opening Celebration – January 14–18, 2026

The Grand Opening begins on Wednesday, January 14, with sacred Vedic rituals and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the temple’s official inauguration. Over five days, a full schedule of devotional and cultural events will uplift hearts and reconnect souls to the Divine.

Adding to the celebration’s spiritual depth, discourses will be delivered by five leading preachers from Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP):

Sushree Diwakari Devi, President of Radha Madhav Dham, Austin, TX

Sushree Gopeshwari Devi Ji, respected JKP preacher and spiritual guide

Sushri Siddheshwari Devi, Founder of Radha Madhav Society, USA

Swami Maheshvaranand Ji, Founder of Radha Govind Society, New York

Sushri Rameshwari Devi, senior JKP preacher from Canada

Their inspiring talks will illuminate the path of Bhakti, guiding listeners toward unconditional divine love.

During the inauguration week, visitors will be able to receive darshan (spiritual viewing) of the beautiful deities of Shri Radha and Shri Krishna, join in kirtan—devotional chanting that awakens inner joy—and participate in aarti ceremonies where lamps are offered in gratitude and love.

Cultural Festival and Community Celebration

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy complimentary chai and vegetarian Indian meals. Free yoga classes by certified instructors will also be offered. All events are open to the public, and families are warmly encouraged to attend.

On Saturday, January 17, the public is invited to the Grand Cultural Program, a colorful celebration of Indian dance, music, and art highlighting India’s profound spiritual heritage. Classical and folk performances will bring to life stories of devotion, joy, and divine love.

A detailed schedule and RSVP information are available at RadhaKrishnaDham.org.

A Joyous Invitation

The inauguration of Radha Krishna Dham marks a momentous occasion for Southern California’s spiritual landscape. As the temple opens its doors, all are invited to join in five days of celebration of the spirit of peace and devotion that Radha Krishna Dham embodies.

For event details and RSVP, please visit RadhaKrishnaDham.org.

Radha Krishna Dham

5530 Donna Ave.

Tarzana, CA 91356

818-851-0801

