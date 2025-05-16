Geeta Sikand awarded 2025 Cardiovascular Wellbeing Distinguished Scholar Award

India Post News Service

Geeta Sikand, a renowned registered dietitian nutritionist was nominated for, and awarded prestigious “Cardiovascular Wellbeing Distinguished Scholar Award”. This award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to research or the practice of dietetics as a result of continued commitment to scholarship.

Geeta is Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California Irvine (Cardiology Division) where she has worked since 1987 in Instructor/Professorial positions. She has had a long and distinguished career as an Academy member for over 40 years and has worked tirelessly for our profession, having made many important contributions for the benefit of our profession. Her important contributions to CV-Well (and SCAN) and the National Lipid Association and several other impactful accomplishments are very well known and acknowledged. Geeta has shown unwavering commitment to the nutrition and dietetics profession, always promoting dietitians for career opportunities and her remarkable advocacy activities that have benefited our profession. Collectively, Geeta’s contributions in these areas have been instrumental in moving the profession forward.

Geeta has co-chaired the NLA Nutrition Expert Panel report on “Nutrition recommendations for the management of dyslipidemia” published in December 2015 in “Recommendations for Patient-Centered Management of Dyslipidemia: Part 2 (J Clin Lipidol. 2015;9: S1-S122).” The NLA expert panel recommended that patients with dyslipidemia should be referred to the RDN. Geeta championed this language for this recommendation. For the dietetics profession, this was an unprecedented breakthrough for the promotion of the RDN in recommending that patients should be referred to an RDN.