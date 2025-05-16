ITServe announces Synergy 2025 at Kickoff event in New Jersey

India Post News Service

PLAINSBORO, NJ: “ITServe Alliance’s signature event, Synergy 2025, our annual conference will be held, in Puerto Rico, for the first time outside of the United States, at the popular Puerto Rico Convention Center from December 4-5, 2025”

Manish Mehra, Director – Synergy 2025 announced here at the Weston Hotel Ballroom during a Kick off event that was attended by over 500 ITServe members, entrepreneurs, sponsors, and business magnates from across the nation.

Organized by a team of Synergy leaders led by Mehra, showcasing their unwavering dedication and support, who are committed in ensuring the seamless execution of this one of a kind event, the kickoff event was coordinated and executed by the New Jersey Chapter under the leadership of Subrahmanyam Osuru, and the East Coast Region consisting of the Chapters, including Boston, DMV, Maryland, New England, New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

A dedicated and passionate Team of Synergy leadership launched the Synergy 2025 visual presentation, Synergy Journal Cover Page, and spoke enthusiastically about the great benefits being offered to the Synergy Platinum, Elite and Diamond members, urging all to join in the incredible event that Synergy 2025 promises to be.

In his inaugural address, Raghu Chittimalla, Governing Board Chair of ITServe shared with the participants about the origins of ITServe. “ITServe was born of the necessity to be the collective voice of small and mediums size IT companies in the United States, safeguarding their interests and needs.”

He pointed out to the litigations ITServe initiated and won against the unfair policies of the US government. “Founded with the vision to provide a collaborative platform for IT professionals and businesses, we have grown into the largest association of IT services organizations in the nation,” he added.

Anju Vallabhaneni, in his presidential address highlighted the numerous benefits for member companies by joining ITServe. At ITServe Alliance, we are dedicated to uniting and empowering IT services and consulting firms across the United States. “At ITServe Alliance, we provide a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to help your business thrive.

Join our community to access the best support and resources tailored to your needs,” he said. “Mentoring, Networking, Education, Investing, Giving Back to the Community are only some of the numerous benefits ITServe offers to its 2,500 member companies.”

Siva Moopanar, President-Elect of ITServe said, “At ITServe, we are the voice of prestigious IT companies across the United States. During these challenging times for the economy, our respected platform fosters collaboration and initiates measures to protect shared interests and ensure collective success.

By connecting with like-minded professionals, you can grow your business and navigate the fast-paced IT landscape with confidence.” Moopanar pointed to how there are 400 dedicated leaders of ITServe who are available to every new member for mentoring and guiding every step of the way to be successful ITServe leaders, who can make great impact on not only the IT Sector but also to the larger community through ITServe’s CSR activities.

Prominent among those who addressed the event were, ITServe Governing Board Directors, Amar Varada, Vinay Mahajan, and Jagadish Mosali. During the kick off event, ITServe as part of its CSR activity, donated $1,000 to the local Police Department, who will use the amount towards their Drone Initiative to support and protect the community.

Suresh Kandala, Chair, Synergy 2025 said, “Synergy 2024 will provide a platform for 3,000+ CXOs from hundreds of multi-national companies come together to hear industry leaders speak, engage in discussions with lawmakers, and participate in interactive breakout sessions, deliberate on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the world of IT Staffing and Technology.”

The keynote address during the kickoff was delivered by Navin Goel, Chief Executive Officer.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, who has an incredibly successful career as former CIO of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. Navin was also the Former Chairman and CEO of Sogeti USA, a subsidiary of Capgemini.

In his address on AI and Its Impact of IT Staffing, praised the contributions of the Indian American IT leaders. “You have contributed to the transformation, sustainability and the growth in America/ I can assure you, if you were not there, the GDP would probably go back by half a percent in United States, and we would not have had all the might of the software engineering that today sustains us.”

Referring to the artificial intelligence, Goel told the ITServe leaders, “If you all look at our history, our clients are as clueless as we may feel helpless. And that means there is a great opportunity to help them navigate the AI world, which means an incredible consulting opportunity, and that’s what we have to do. But there is a skill issue that I would definitely bring to the table, that the talent base of the past, the workforce that gave us the quantitative edge in application development, is no longer as desirable. We need people who are smarter with algorithms, scalability, depth of algorithms, and also multi-disciplinary. So these domain-based models are where the investment is going on. And people who can do that need to have the core skills, but also knowledge of the domain.”

Proposing Vote of Thanks, Subrahmanyam Osuru said, “My Core Team deserves special accolades for their tireless efforts; this achievement would not have been possible without their collective expertise and commitment. ITServe Alliance is thrilled to unlock new opportunities and ignite your success

As the largest association of IT services, staffing, and consulting organizations in the U.S., ITServe Alliance is your gateway to growth and collaboration. Our robust platform supports networking, knowledge sharing, and advancing business interests, helping you thrive in a competitive market. Join and experience the benefits of being part of a powerful community committed to your success. For more details please visit: www.itserve.org

