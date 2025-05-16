Maitri hosts electrifying evening with Indian Ocean Concert to Unite Community against Domestic Violence

India Post News Service

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Maitri brought together over 700 community members at the Smithwick Theatre in Los Altos Hills for an unforgettable evening of music, connection, and purpose.

The auditorium pulsed with the soul-stirring rhythms of Indian Ocean, the legendary rock band from India the high-energy sounds of local favorite B.O.O.M.M, creating a powerful backdrop for a night dedicated to unity and action against domestic violence.

The event was more than a concert—it was a celebration of Maitri’s journey, a tribute to survivors, and a call to collective action. Audience members experienced not only an incredible performance but also a shared moment of purpose and solidarity.

Nandini Ray, Maitri’s Senior Manager of Outreach and Prevention Program, addressed the audience with a heartfelt message of gratitude and hope. “We are so thankful to everyone who joined us tonight,” she said. “Together, we pledge to say NO to domestic violence—not just in words, but through action, compassion, and community support.”

The evening emphasized the power of community in building a future where domestic violence is not tolerated.

About Maitri: Maitri is a free, conﬁdential, nonproﬁt organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area that primarily helps families and individuals from South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives) facing domestic violence, emotional abuse, cultural alienation, or family conﬂict.

Direct services at Maitri include crisis intervention, emotional support, and self-sufficiency programs. Maitri also engages with the community in fostering healthy relationships to create a safer and more respectful society.