Pallium India Walkathon 2025: A step towards compassionate care

India Post News Service

On this year’s Mother’s Day, Pallium India founded by Dr Rajagopal organized a heartfelt Walkathon to raise awareness and support for palliative care. The event was flagged off by respected Council Member Murali Srinivasan, whose presence added inspiration and encouragement to all participants.

We were honored by the presence of Vidya Sethuraman, representative of the Festival of Globe, and Rinu Nair, the youngest official in our Bay Area, Manju Abraham, Vanitha President, lent their voices and energy to amplify this vital cause. Held on May 11, 2025, the event saw enthusiastic participation from individuals and families who walked in solidarity to honor not only their mothers, but also the millions in need of compassionate end-of-life care.

The Walkathon served as a powerful reminder of the importance of love, dignity, and community support in the journey of life—values that mothers exemplify and that palliative care strives to uphold.

The team extended deepest gratitude to everyone who joined us, walked with purpose, and supported this cause—whether in person, virtually, or through donations and messages of encouragement. Your participation brings hope and comfort to patients and families across India facing life-limiting illnesses. This was not possible without our wonderful volunteers Sijin Koshy, Jacob Neethu, Raj Shaju, Hassan Abhi Raj, and Mithun.

Together, we are building a future where no one suffers needlessly, and every life is treated with respect and empathy.