Global envoys extend warm Diwali wishes to India in celebratory messages

NEW DELHI: In celebration of Diwali, leaders and diplomats from around the world expressed their heartfelt greetings to India, highlighting the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation that the festival of lights represents.

Through personal messages and official posts on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassadors and High Commissioners conveyed their wishes, underscoring the international significance of this revered Indian festival.

Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener also shared Diwali greetings in both Hindi and English, posting, “From all of us @norwayinindia #HappyDiwali2024 Best wishes of Diwal to everyone.”

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov extended his wishes in Hindi, stating, ” On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings to my Indian friends and wish them happiness and prosperity from the bottom of my heart. Happy Diwali.”

Australia’s High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan, Philip Green, joined the Diwali festivities by sharing a post on X, saying, “Best wishes to everyone on the festival of Diwali. Light, joy and a lot of dancing! This is how the Australian High Commission family came together for our annual #Diwali celebration. Sharing some glimpses from our Festival of Lights.

Japanese Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi extended his greetings, writing, “Happy Deepawali to you, May the divine light lead us to health, happiness and prosperity.”

The British High Commission oinndia conveyed Diwali wishes with a heartfelt post on X, saying, “The memories we make with our family and friends, the vibrant colours of our rangolis, the warmth of the #Diwali diyas — the significance of the festival of lights extends far beyond India. A very Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. “

Israel’s embassy in India also posted a video of Diwali celebration with their wishes, “Happy Diwali. As we celebrate the festival of lights–the victory of good over evil and the homecoming of Lord Ram–we light diyas in unity against all forms of darkness. May these lights bring hope for a brighter future and the safe return of our loved ones.”

Diwali in 2024 is being celebrated on October 31 in India and by many across the world. (ANI)

