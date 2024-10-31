Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ on Diwali, smog engulfs National Capital

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of smog covered parts of the National Capital on Thursday, with air quality reaching the ‘Severe’ category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Around 7:00 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 419. In Aya Nagar, the AQI was 308, while Jahangirpuri saw an AQI of 395, and Dwarka reached 359, all in the ‘Very Poor’ category. The CPCB’s data highlights significant pollution levels in the National Capital, creating health risks for residents in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at a press conference, said, “Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone’s life is important.”

This came amidst rising air pollution in the national capital. Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated over the last several days, prompting the Delhi government to take measures to control air pollution, including bursting firecrackers.

Earlier, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to take stringent action against violations of the firecracker ban in the national capital.With the intent of curbing pollution, Minister Gopal Rai announced on October 14 the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers in the city until January 1.

“It has been brought to my notice that despite the ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi. These firecrackers are being brought through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” read the letter of Gopal Rai to LG Saxena.

The letter further read, “It implies that Delhi Police as law enforcement agencies have not taken the directions to ban firecrackers seriously and vendors are openly flouting the ban imposed.”(ANI)

