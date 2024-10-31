PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, wishes everyone prosperous and happy life

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.

“Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha,” PM Modi said on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them new energy, enthusiasm and positivity.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the great festival of lights, Deepawali. May this festival bring new energy, enthusiasm and positivity in the life of all of you. I pray to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha that all of your lives be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune,” CM Dhami said on X.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also wished everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali.

“Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi wishes everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali and emphasises his commitment to building a developed Odisha and taking its glory to new heights,” Odisha CMO said.

Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple is set to be illuminated with 10,000 diyas in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar as part of Diwali celebrations.

A 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan will also be installed on Diwali, and its Pranpratishtha ceremony will be held on November 11.

Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Mandanka, a ‘swayamsevak’ at Akshardham Temple said, “For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here.”

“An 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan is also being installed. It has been built with ‘panchdhatu’. The Pranpratishtha of the idol will take place on November 11,” said Jayesh Mandanka. (ANI)

