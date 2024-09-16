Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora welcomes BJP’s manifesto for J-K elections

NEW DELHI: The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) has welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

It has also urged that the rehabilitation, resettlement, recourse and restitution of Kashmiri Pandits need to be grounded in Constitutional frameworks validated by Parliament with Judicial closure.

In a letter addressed to BJP President JP Nadda, GKPD stated, “On behalf of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora community, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the commitments laid out in your 2024 Jammu & Kashmir election manifesto.”

It has hailed the promises like the inclusion of rehabilitation initiatives such as the Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Samaj Punarvas Yojana, the promise of temple restoration under the Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive, the provision of two reserved seats for Kashmiri Pandits in the state assembly through the delimitation process.

It has also appreciated BJP’s commitment to continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which is supported by certain local elements have been positively received by our community.

“These steps reflect your acknowledgment of the unique struggles and aspirations of the Kashmiri Pandit community that is facing near extinction. We would encourage your party to advise the Lieutenant Governor to go ahead and implement these recommendations right away which will have an electric impact on the upcoming elections,” it stated.

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora also urged its community to vote for political parties which proactively take up their cause.

It, however, also said that steps outlined in BJP’s manifesto are commendable but fall “considerably short of community expectations.”

The GKPD further proposed that the initiatives related to Pandits be grounded in a framework that draws upon the Indian Constitution, is validated by Parliament and has judicial closure.

“The Constitution offers many RESETTLEMENT options, such as Union Territory, the Fifth Schedule, the Sixth Schedule, Autonomous Development Councils, Special Administrative Regions, to name a few. This is the only safeguard against the recurrence of horrors we have endured,” it stated.

The GKPD also asserted the need to address the “grave injustices” of the past and emphasised on the private member’s bill recognising the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, that has been tabled in Parliament.

“It would provide formal acknowledgement of the atrocities we’ve suffered, aligning with India’s commitments under international law, including the Genocide Convention, which India has ratified,” it added.

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora highlighted the Supreme Court’s recommendation of establishing of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and proposed setting up of a high-powered Sarla Bhat Tribunal to investigate the “horrible atrocities committed against our community”, as well as to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge you to treat this appeal with the utmost urgency and seriousness and we remain open to a constructive dialogue on how best to implement these measures. We are confident that with your leadership and decisive action, these crucial steps will not only ensure the restoration of justice and dignity for the Kashmiri Pandit community but also stand as a lasting testament to the BJP’s commitment to the values of equity and humanity, securing both electoral success and moral victory in India’s democratic elections,” the letter added.

The elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

BJP, in its manifesto, has made 25 promises, focussing on women, youths, Kashmiri Pandits, restoring temples and wiping out terrorism. The party has focused on women-led development in Jammu and Kashmir.

It promised to implement ‘Maa Samman Yojana’ to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also promised to provide assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans.

There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. (ANI)

