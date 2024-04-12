HAF podcast “All About Hinduism” wins 2024 Award of Excellence

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation’s podcast All About Hinduism was presented with a 2024 DeRose-Hinkhouse Award of Excellence for Specialty Programming, Podcast Series on April 4, 2024, by the Religion Communicators Council.

All About Hinduism is a 13-part educational podcast series presenting the basic tenets of Hinduism and its history, as well as answering commonly asked questions about the world’s third-largest religion and addressing contentious contemporary issues that Hindus face.

All About Hinduism was produced, written, narrated, and edited by HAF Senior Director of Communications Mat McDermott. The show’s academic advisor was HAF’s then-Director of Education Dr Shereen Bhalla. HAF executive director Suhag Shukla provided script review. HAF Staff Writer Syama Allard was the show’s associate producer.

A second series of All About Hinduism is expected to begin production in the second half of 2024.

Commenting on the award, McDermott stated, “I’m thrilled that my colleagues at the Religion Communicators Council have honored All About Hinduism with a 2024 DeRose-Hinkhouse Award. Religious literacy in the United States is low, particularly when it comes to Hinduism. Public perceptions about the beliefs and practices of Hindus too often remain dominated by stereotypes and misconceptions. What All About Hinduism set out to do, and I believe achieved, was create a concise and accurate portrait of Hinduism. In the second series we hope to go deeper, furthering our listeners knowledge of this vital, modern, and complex spiritual tradition.”

The DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards are given annually to active members of the Religion Communicators Council who demonstrate excellence in religious communications and public relations.

