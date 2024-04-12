Listas Campaign Enlists Women – Backbone for State’s Emergency Preparedness

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Ethnic Media Services and California Black Media presented a statewide ethnic media briefing aimed at raising awareness about Listas California, a first-of-its kind effort by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to empower women with emergency resilience knowledge. Listos California 2023 research identified key demographic groups that would benefit from additional resources to help them prepare for disasters, with women being one of the leading groups primed for additional engagement. Acting on this research, Cal OES launched Listas California in March during Women’s History Month. Since 2019, Listos California has succeeded in reaching millions of Californians who otherwise wouldn’t have access to lifesaving emergency preparedness information.

Diana Crofts-Pelayo, Assistant Director, Crisis Communication & Public Affairs, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said the program focuses on providing women with the basic knowledge and practical advice they need to face disasters and encouraging them to sign up for the local emergency alert system to ensure they are get help quickly in the event of an emergency.

The project mainly targets women who are breadwinners and play key roles in the family unit. By partnering with the Governor’s wife, Jennifer Newsom, female leaders and community mothers, and leveraging channels such as video and social media, Listas plans to disseminate key messages widely among California women, families and communities in an organic and credible way. She pointed out that research shows that by empowering women with the necessary knowledge and resources and encouraging them to share emergency preparedness plans with family and friends, the ability of the entire family to cope can be significantly improved.

Stephanie Nguyen, Assemblymember, District 10 said women play critical leadership roles in disaster response, whether organizing family activities, caring for sick children, or providing support during childbirth.

As a descendant of Vietnamese refugees, she emphasized that while retaining cultural traditions; minority women should also actively break through the inherent framework and have the courage to take on leadership roles. She praised the Listas program for being inclusive of women of all colors and cultural backgrounds and symbolizing California’s cultural diversity. She pointed out that although gender inequality exists in some traditional cultures, female leadership is gradually changing this status quo. She called on diverse women to come to the front and use practical actions to demonstrate female power.

Shayla Happi Amenra-Warmsley, a mother of two and a teacher, shares how she empowers herself and her students to face disasters through education and personal preparation. She said education should not only cover book knowledge, but also teach students to deal with life’s challenges, especially sudden emergencies. She integrates emergency preparedness measures into curriculum design to teach students to stay calm and master survival skills when disasters occur. She advocates building a culture of emergency preparedness at the individual, family and community levels through education and practice to create a safer and more resilient society.