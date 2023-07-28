Hasya Kavi Sammelan at Diamond Bar

After a resounding success in 2022, HKS was back again in Sunshine Seniors Association at Diamond Baron Sunday, July 23, 2023, under the presidency of Rashmi Bajpai.

There was a meet & greet at the KAVIS before the show which was appreciated by all.

The Executive Committee had arranged for hot tea &snacks, which geared the KAVIS for the evening, which was full of their spellbound performances.

It was a well-attended event, and the evening was full of non-stop laughter.

Gaurav Sharma (Humorist), Sudeep Bhola (Satirist) and Dr. Sarita Sharma (Lyricist) captivated the audience by their hilarious recitals, enchanting and mesmerizing grace and rip-roaring humor.

Gaurav Sharma and Sudeep Bhola kept the entire length of the program spell bound and their performances came very well with the audience. Sudeep Bhola’s poems were heart-touching and Gaurav Sharma’s jokes were hilarious. Sarita Sharma’s poems were very emotional. The show was applauded and loved by all.

The outstanding Kavi Sammelan was concluded by a Vote of Thanks by President Rashmi Bajpai and was followed by a delicious dinner.

