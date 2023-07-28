Indians upset at the disrespectful treatment of Hindu text in movie “Oppenheimer”

CHICAGO: Indians late are upset at the disrespectful handling of highly venerated ancient Hindu scripture “The Bhagavad Gita” in the film “Oppenheimer”, released recently

It is contended that trivialization of sacred Bhagavad Gita and consequently Lord Krishna, who was hugely revered in Hinduism, was quite inappropriate and disturbing to the devotees.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged director Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures to edit the scenes around references to Hindu text and depict it appropriately and in a dignified manner.

Inappropriate usage of Hindu scriptures or deities or symbols or concepts or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees and belittled Hinduism.

Hinduism is among the oldest and the third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed noted.

Rajan Zed said that Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing could be painful for the followers. Any insensitive handling of faith traditions sometimes resulted in pillaging serious spiritual doctrines and revered symbols.

Hindus welcome Hollywood to immerse in Hinduism but take it seriously and respectfully and not for refashioning Hinduism concepts and symbols just to further its agenda. Hollywood was welcome to make movies about Bhagavad-Gita (or other scriptures) or Lord Krishna (or other deities), but the final product should be appropriate and respectful; Zed pointed out.

If makers of “Oppenheimer” or other Hollywood executives needed any expertise on Hinduism-related issues, Hindu scholars would gladly provide the resources.

India Post News Service