FETNA Convention in Sacramento

FETNA, the ‘Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America’ is a non-profit umbrella organization that brings together various Tamil Sangams (Tamil cultural organizations) in North America.

FETNA’s primary objective is to promote and preserve Tamil language, culture, and heritage among the Tamil diaspora living in the United States and Canada. They play a vital role in bringing together the Tamil diaspora and fostering a sense of community and cultural identity.

The organization hosts an annual convention that brings together people from different walks of life. The primary audience for FETNA events is the Tamil diaspora living in North America. This includes individuals and families who have emigrated from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka and settled in the United States and Canada.

Member Tamil Sangams affiliated with FETNA actively participate in the annual convention. They send delegations representing their local chapters to engage in cultural, educational, and social activities.

FETNA events often feature Tamil artists and performers from various disciplines, including music, dance, drama, and literature. These artists showcase their talents and contribute to the cultural richness of the conventions. The event also attracts politicians from different party lines from TamilNadu, India and Sri Lanka.

FETNA convention for 2023 was held at Sacramento Convention Center from June 30th to July 2nd with California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as the Guest of Honor. The event was attended by two thousand Tamil NRIs living in different parts of North America.

Sacramento Tamil Manram was the local partner for this year’s gala celebration. Consul General of India San Francisco Dr TV Nagendra Prasad attended the event and addressed the gathering.

Tamil Nadu is one of the most industrialized states in India and offers numerous investment opportunities across various sectors. FITEN Global business pitch was held on June 30 as part of the convention proceedings.

This panel brought together experts and professionals from the different industries and political mindshare to share insights, expertise, and advice on various investment opportunities, strategies, and trends in the state.

Honorable Minister Anbil Mahesh spoke elaborately on the state’s efforts in promoting innovation, startups, and entrepreneurship through incubators, accelerators, and supportive policies. Some well-known ones include IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, and TREC-STEP (Tiruchirappalli Regional Engineering College Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park). Startups in Tamil Nadu are diverse, ranging from technology-based ventures like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and software services to social enterprises and sustainability-focused startups. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai have emerged as significant startup hubs in Tamil Nadu, with vibrant communities of entrepreneurs and co-working spaces.

Tamil scholars and academics interested in Tamil language, literature, history, and culture participated in FETNA events, presenting research papers or participating in academic discussions. FETNA was instrumental in establishing the Tamil Chair at Harvard University. The goal of the Tamil Chair initiative is to create an endowed professorship within Harvard University dedicated to Tamil studies.

The event had numerous panels consisting of experts from academia, diversity and inclusion aiming to foster conversations about representation and empowerment, celebrating cultural diversity, creative arts, and storytelling, women’s leadership and empowerment, career growth, skill development, and professional success. All these panels were attended and appreciated by a large number of youth and second generation Tamils who had flown for this event into Sacramento.

I am so glad I attended this event. Not only did I learn a lot from the insightful presentations, but I also made valuable connections with fellow attendees. It was a great networking opportunity, said an attendee from Dallas, TX.

The event hosted “star night”, a special evening event that featured performances by popular and well-known celebrities or artists from India. These performers came from various parts of the world and showcased traditional Tamil arts, modern music, or contemporary dance forms.

Tamil folk music and dance forms have a deep-rooted cultural significance and reflect the lifestyle, beliefs, and customs of the Tamil people. This event had hosted famous folk artists from the state and showcased the rich culture, which preserves and promotes these traditional art forms in a foreign land. Dr KS Chitra, Music Director James Vasanthan, Actor Santhanam, Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, Actor Vaibhav to name a few of the guests who had flown from the state to enthrall the Tamil audience.

Tamil food is indeed known for its scrumptious and flavorful dishes. The cuisine of Tamil Nadu offers a wide variety of dishes that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The convention attendees were served with delectable Tamil dishes for all three days. Sacramento Tamil Manram and its volunteers did an outstanding job in planning and execution. The energy of the crowd and the enthusiasm of the speakers made it a memorable experience. This event truly celebrated the spirit of the Tamil community.

FETNA and its member Sangams have shown support during natural disasters or emergencies affecting Tamil communities in North America or abroad. They have organized fundraising campaigns and provided aid to affected individuals and communities. They have initiated programs and discussions aimed at empowering women within the community, promoting gender equality, and addressing women’s issues.

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service