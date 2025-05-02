Hundreds of Indians mainly Hindu Americans held a peaceful protest in Fremont

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: In a heartfelt show of solidarity and sorrow, Indian Americans held peaceful demonstrations in Fremont on April 26 to express outrage over the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed several Hindu tourists.

Participants chanted slogans for strict action against the perpetrators, and urged stronger action to prevent future atrocities. Over 400 plus Hindu Americans gathered in Fremont to honor 28 lives lost in Kashmir from Islamic terrorist attack backed by Pakistan.

Jewish Americans joined the protest and stood in solidarity with Hindu brothers. This event was organized by various local Hindu organizations that came on a common platform to condemn the heinous terrorist act.

Members of the Indian and Jewish community expressed deep anguish over the tragic events that once again stained the beautiful Kashmir Valley. They condemned the brutal killing of innocent Hindu tourists by terrorists and emphasized that violence can never achieve any legitimate goals.

The majority of the participants wore Black, and held placards reading “Stop Killing Innocents”, “Indian Americans Against Terror”, “Justice for Kashmir Victims”, and “Hindu Lives Matter”. Speakers at the event called for stronger measures to prevent targeted attacks against Hindus.

The protestors waved the Indian tricolor and held banners that read ‘Declare Pakistan a Terrorist State – Pahalgam Hindu massacre’. The gathering not only highlighted the global Indian community’s concern for homeland security but also sent a strong message of unity and resilience against terrorism.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 28 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar vigils were organized across North America, including at City Hall , San Jose, Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Ontario, Canada; Denny Park in Seattle; Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, California; the University of Texas in Dallas; and in Atlanta, Georgia.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the agency sends its condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir – and will continue offering our full support to the Indian Government.

