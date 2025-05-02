India Post News Service

FOG Telugu Ugadi celebration was a traditionally & culturally enriched event, a big success with full house, organized & hosted by Jo Sharma (Jyotsna) FOG Telugu Chairperson under the leadership of Dr.Japra ji (FOG Founder), along with Dr. Abhilash Maroju (FOG Telugu President) and Devi Seetharaman (FOG Telugu Director).

FOG expanding its reach to Mountain House and hosted the event at Sree Vijaya Ganapathi Cultural Center, sponsored and collaborated by American4Hindus, M4M Movie (Motive for Murder), Tondamanati Jewelers, Katha Munch Drama. Devi created a beautiful Fog Telugu ugadi flyer and featured all details.

Thanks to the team of FOG Telugu Directors Devi, Swathi, Ramya, Khushboo, Anitha, Shobha, and Pratyusha for their contribution.

FOG Telugu Ugadi celebration was a wonderful event with traditional elements to begin with chanting omkara, continued by lovely performances, followed by delicious dinner, and finale with fashion walk by kids, men and women!

Special thanks to Swathi Tondamanati, FOG Telugu Director. Her team was the biggest contributor to FOG Telugu Ugadi event success. Swati was also the sponsor with Jewelry brand – *Tondamanati Jewelers*.

Swati’s teenage group dancers performed outstanding and beautiful dressed as Telugu inti ammayilu.

Another sponsor was “Katha Munch” Presents Husband on Hire, A Comedy in English.

Special Thanks for Cultural leaders Khushboo for getting their teams for dancing Lord Shiva cultural and devotional dance, Ramya team performed Classical Bharatnatyam by Kitara/her sister, and Vikas singing devotional songs.

American4Hindus was collaborated for this event, Dr. Japra Founder and Chairman, along with Sundeep Deswal, Spokesman attended events and advocated about A4H along with Jo Sharma A4H Global Ambassador, Abhilash A4H Director and Devi A4H influencer worked in getting members.

Cooking competitions were held, and lot of yummy dishes have been served for dinner along with authentic Ugadi Pacchadi.

Certificates & trophies were given to all participants.

Many of Telugu BayArea organizations like Silicon Andhra, MATA, Global Telangana GTC along with other familiar organizations collaborated with fog Telugu ugadi event. MATA team along with Srikanth represented the event and contributed with a classical dance performance.

Media coverage by IndiaPost, MANA TV and TV5 and many other channels.

