Book Launch Planned in New Delhi

“It brings me great joy to announce the launch book, co-authored with Ambassador Pradeep K. Kapur and Professor M.D. Nalapat, titled “India Beyond the Pandemic: A Sustainable Path Towards Global Quality Healthcare,” published by Konark Publishers,” said Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, a co-author of the book and the co-publisher of the Universal News Network.

“This work is our collective endeavor to illuminate the pathways towards a healthcare system that is equitable, innovative, and sustainable. Join us in a crucial dialogue on shaping a future where quality healthcare is a global reality.”

Co-authored by Dr. Joseph M Chalil, Ambassador Pradeep Kapur, and Prof. MD Nalapat, the book will be released at the prestigious India International Centre, New Delhi in the presence of Shri Amitabh Kant, IAS, and Prof. Dr. Randeep Guleria on April 30, 2024.

Described as an essential addition to the canon of healthcare literature, offering a thoughtful analysis and actionable intelligence for navigating post-pandemic realities, the new volume is a testament to the resolve and ingenuity that defines our industry, and it is an invaluable guide for those committed to the noble cause of global health.

Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Federal Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas described the book as “a useful guide for those who seek to understand how the pandemic has transformed our world and the road ahead for India and the global community. At the same time, it is an incipient contribution to the body of literature that is documenting India’s ascendancy in the global hierarchy. I commend Dr Chalil, Ambassador Kapur, and Professor Nalapat for their work in compiling this book.”

Amitabh Kant, IAS, India’s G20 Sherpa, and former CEO, NITI Aayog called the book “a testament to the journey India undertook during those tumultuous times. This book serves as a crucial resource for policymakers, healthcare professionals, academics, and citizens alike.”

Prof. Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine & Respiratory and Sleep Medicine; Director, Medanta Medical School & former Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi called the book “A must-read for anyone interested in understanding how the Covid-19 pandemic has both challenged and changed the Indian healthcare system, and the valuable lessons learned as we moved forward into a post-pandemic era.”

Dr. Zachariah P. Zachariah, Medical Director, UHealth Cardiology Fort Lauderdale, said, “India Beyond the Pandemic” serves not only as a reflection on recent history but also as a forward thinking guide that underscores the importance of resilience, adaptability, and foresight in healthcare policy. It is an essential read for those committed to understanding and shaping the future of global health.”

Dr. Stephen Shaya, Executive Servant Leader, J&B Medical, and Managing Director, Akkad Holdings said, “The book is not just a recount of the crisis but an inspiring narrative encouraging a reimagined approach to healthcare, emphasizing resilience, foresight, and the collective effort to forge a path to quality healthcare for all. It is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the relentless pursuit of innovation in adversity.”

Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President-Elect, AAPI and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Wright State University, Global Healthcare Leaders Program (Harvard University commended the authors of the book “for its clarity, depth, and foresight, while presenting an illuminating analysis of the healthcare challenges and innovations that have emerged from the COVID-19 crisis, with a distinct emphasis on India’s strategic response. This book is a timely and vital contribution to the discourse on healthcare in the context of a global pandemic.”

Dr. Joseph M. Chalil is a visionary leader in the healthcare industry, currently steering Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., as Chief Medical Officer. His illustrious career spans various facets of healthcare, innovation, and policy-making, underscored by his role as a Chief Strategic Advisor for the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and President of both NovoAmerica Health Group and Clinical Consultants International, LLC. Dr. Chalil is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is recognized for his leadership in healthcare administration. His contributions to healthcare and policy are internationally recognized, with numerous awards highlighting his leadership and innovative thinking.

Professor M.D. Nalapat is the UNESCO Peace Chair at Manipal University, and Director of the Department of Geopolitics & International Relations. Currently, he is the Editorial Director of ITV Network (India) & The Sunday Guardian. He is also the Vice-Chair of Manipal Advanced Research Group and Director of the Department of Geopolitics & International Relations at Manipal University. He has been the Editor of the Mathrubhumi and the Times of India. He has played a key role in the literacy movement in Kerala, as the first honorary coordinator of the Kerala Association for Non-formal Education and Development. He has excelled as an Advisory Board member and Associate member in various institutions. He is also a member of the Resource Board, Centre for International Relations, Washington D.C.

Ambassador Pradeep Kapur is an acknowledged “luminary diplomat,” with a distinguished career working with leaders and policymakers in different continents of the world: Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and South America.

Author and editor of many books, Kapur was Ambassador of India to Chile and Cambodia and Secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs before joining as an academic in reputed universities in the USA and India. A graduate of the globally acclaimed Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), he is the Executive Director of Smart Village Development Fund (SVDF); International Economic Strategic Advisor, Intellect Design Arena; and Chairman, Advisory Council, DiplomacyIndia.com. His healthcare contributions include setting up of BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Eastern Nepal, which is acclaimed as an exemplary bilateral India Nepal initiative. His advocacy for accessible healthcare is evident through his seminal work in collaboration with Dr. Chalil, “Beyond the Covid-19 Pandemic: Envisioning a Better World by Transforming the Future of Healthcare,” which became an Amazon best seller in USA.

“This book is dedicated to the valiant hearts and resilient spirits of all those we have lost to the global pandemic. It is a homage to the selfless service of healthcare professionals—doctors, nurses, and all frontline workers—who have faced insurmountable challenges with courage and compassion,” said the authors of the book. “Their unwavering commitment has lit the path to recovery and hope. May their legacy inspire a robust, accessible, and equitable healthcare system for every citizen of the world.”