Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla’s forehead on Ram Navami – A Rare Phenomenon to Take Place at Ayodhya

Geetha Patil

Thousands of devotees who flocked at the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya on Ram Navami celebration on April 17, 2014 witnessed the ‘Surya Tilak’ phenomenon; a rare and awe-inspiring spectacle where sunlight will gracefully adorned the forehead of the new Ram Lalla idol, created a divine opportunity. The phenomenon lasted for about six minutes on Ram Navami, celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

The Surya Tilak event is a meticulously designed fusion of science, engineering, and spirituality. Engineers and scientists have designed a sophisticated mechanism involving lenses and mirrors to orchestrate this celestial display, exclusively tailored for Ram Navami.

According to chief scientist R Dharamraju from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), in this mechanism, sunlight was guided through a series of lenses and mirrors arranged strategically to align with the idol’s forehead.

This alignment, synchronized with the sun’s trajectory on Ram Navami to create the mesmerizing Surya Tilak effect, lasting for a captivating four to six minutes starting at noon. It is further said that the collaboration between experts from CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Optica, Bangalore, and other institutions highlighted the fusion of ancient adoration with modern scientific competence.

The temple management aimed at having a flawless Surya Tilak formation, facilitated by a precisely calibrated system of 19 gears, ensuring the collaboration between tradition and innovation, offering devotees and enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the harmonious convergence of spirituality and scientific marvels.

The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is a blend of traditional architecture and modern technology in terms of its construction. The Mandir is built to last 1,000 years and constructed in the traditional ‘Nagara’ style; the temple also has a unique feature – the Surya Tilak mechanism that is designed in a manner that the Sunrays will fall on Lord Ram’s forehead every year at noon on Ram Navami.

It is said that the entire mechanism operates without batteries or iron components, highlighting a blend of natural and technical finesse. Ram Mandir hosted this celestial showcase; the world experienced this extraordinary union on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Also Read: Devotees offer prayers on occasion of Ram Navami across country