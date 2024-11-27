India welcomes Israel, Lebanon’s ceasefire decision

NEW DELHI: India welcomed the decision of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday. In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the decision echoed India’s stance of de-escalation in the region.

“We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that he spoke to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, who have accepted the US proposal to end the “devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah”.

US President Joe Biden announced the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah”, he wrote.

Backing the American President, in a statement issued by Israel, it was noted, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the US involvement in achieving the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and for the understanding that Israel maintains freedom of action in enforcing it”.

Earlier on November 2, amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that Indian Embassy in Israel is in constant touch with Indian nationals, adding that necessary travel advisories and other advisories has been issued for them to ensure their safety.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “20,000-30,000 people of the Indian origin live in Israel. Our embassy there is in constant touch with them. We have issued necessary travel advisories and other advisories to ensure their safety.”

In a statement, the MEA had reiterated its call to return to dialogue and diplomacy. (ANI)