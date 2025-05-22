JR Shah conferred the 2024 Century 21 Award for Excellence

India Post News Service

FULLERTON, CA: Century 21 Discovery proudly announces that Broker and Realtor® JR Shah has been recognized as the #1 agent in the office and has achieved Centurion status for 2024—an honor awarded to the top 1 percent of Century 21 agents nationwide.

“JR’s extensive knowledge and experience enabled him to deliver exceptional service across the full spectrum of real estate, including commercial and investment properties,” said Joe Lins, Broker, Owner, and President of Century 21 Discovery.

A 32 plus-year real estate veteran, JR Shah has consistently ranked among the top 1 percent of Century 21 agents across the country. He specializes in both residential and commercial real estate throughout California and the Phoenix, Arizona area.

JR holds a Master’s degree in Accounting and an MBA in Finance. He is a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), a 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchange Specialist, and a designated Commercial Specialist. He is fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi.

In addition to his professional achievements, JR is an active member of Pratham, a network dedicated to promoting primary education for underprivileged children, and TiE, a global nonprofit that fosters entrepreneurship through mentorship and networking.

He also maintains membership in several professional organizations, including the Pacific West Association of Realtors, the California Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors.

Besides real estate, JR enjoys tennis, golf, and traveling with his wife, Rashmi.

His CFO and educational background help him sell small to large businesses in all areas, including M&A (Merger and Acquisition).

For more information about JR Shah’s real estate services, call (714) 335-9048.

