Launch of the Official Website of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: The website of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was jointly launched on 12 November 2024 by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi. Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh also joined the launch ceremony.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is a flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indian Diaspora. The 18th PBD Convention will be organized from 08-10 January 2025 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in collaboration with the State Government of Odisha.

The theme of PBD Convention for 2025 is “Diaspora’s contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A Youth edition of PBD will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the Valedictory Session.

The launch of the PBD website marks the commencement of online registration for participation in the PBD Convention 2025. The website will also facilitate reservation of accommodation in Odisha and provide detailed information on PBD 2025.

While launching the website, EAM remarked that the Government of India under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Modi has accorded the highest priority to the well being of more than 35 million strong Indian Diaspora. Prime Minister Modi’s regular interactions with the Diaspora during his official visits abroad and the unwavering support of the latter to India’s growth story are testimony to the strong bonds shared between India and its global community. EAM expressed confidence that the Indian Diaspora will continue to play an important role in India’s march towards a Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister of Odisha welcomed Indian Diaspora overseas to visit Odisha. He hoped that they would be able to witness and appreciate the rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of Odisha. He encouraged them to participate in the PBD Convention 2025 in large numbers.

