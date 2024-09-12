Narkar Health Foundation proudly presents: “Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan Concert”

Get ready for a mesmerizing musical extravaganza as the legendary Udit Narayan Jha, his supremely talented son Aditya Narayan Jha, and the enchanting voice of Udit’s wife, Deepa Narayan Jha, come together for an unforgettable night of melodies, harmonies, and rhythmic bliss. This captivating event is set to take place at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center in Cerritos, offering a musical experience like no other.

Udit Narayan Jha is a true icon of the music industry, with a career spanning over four decades. His soulful voice has graced the soundtracks of countless blockbuster films in multiple languages, earning him numerous awards and a place in the hearts of millions worldwide.

Aditya Narayan Jha, following in the illustrious footsteps of his father, has established himself as a multifaceted talent. As a singer, actor, and popular television host, Aditya brings an energetic and dynamic presence to every performance, connecting with audiences across generations.

Completing this incredible trio is Deepa Narayan Jha, Udit’s talented wife, whose melodious voice adds a special charm to the concert. Her duets with Udit Narayan are especially beloved, showcasing their beautiful synergy and mutual admiration.

Backed by live bands, the “Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan Concert” promises to deliver electrifying performances. Fans can expect a wide repertoire of hit songs, classic melodies, and new favorites—all delivered with the impeccable talent and emotional depth that the Narayan family is renowned for.

Prepare to be swept away by the magic of music as these three remarkable artists come together for a night that promises to be one of the most memorable musical events in Southern California. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the charm of the Narayan family, this concert is a must-attend for anyone who appreciates great music and captivating live performances.

To ensure the safety of all guests, we ask that attendees come prepared to use contactless forms of payment throughout the event.

