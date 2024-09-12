TN Chief Minister’s appeal to US Tamilians

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: in an event that marked a significant moment for the Tamil diaspora, over 4500 Tamils from across the United States gathered at the Rosemont Convention Centre, Chicago, to attend the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s diaspora meeting, organized by the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.

Tamils travelled from far and wide to participate in this landmark occasion, which was a celebration of Tamil identity, unity, and progress under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Mr. Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Chairman of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, who emphasized the enduring connection between Tamil Nadu and the Tamil diaspora worldwide.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Tamil community in America to Tamil Nadu’s development and cultural preservation, stating, “Our shared heritage and collective strength will drive the future prosperity of Tamils everywhere. The Chief Minister’s vision for inclusive growth is echoed in the commitment and pride that our diaspora continues to demonstrate.”

In his keynote speech, the Chief Minister delivered a stirring address, reflect in on his governance in Tamil Nadu and his broader vision for the Tamil diaspora worldwide. He stated, “My work does not stop at the borders of Tamil Nadu. I work for the prosperity and well-being of every Tamil across the world, be it in Tamil Nadu or here in the United States. Together, we are building a future where Tamil identity is celebrated and strengthened, globally.”

His remarks highlighted the inclusive nature of his leadership and the strides made under his rule, both in the state and for the global Tamil community.

Several prominent members of the diaspora and officials were in attendance, including Mr. Caldwell Velnambi, board member for North America, and representatives from the Chicago Tamil Sangam. Mr. Veera and Shiva also played vital roles in organizing the event. Senior officials from Tamil Nadu, including Mr. Umanath, Secretary to the Chief Minister, shree Vishnu, Managing Director of Guidance, and Shree Roy, Secretary of the Industries Department, joined the gathering, underscoring the state’s commitment to fostering global Tamil ties. Senior police officers from Tamil Nadu ensured the event’s security and smooth execution.

The Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA) was represented in full form, demonstrating the solidarity and enthusiasm of the Tamil diaspora. Vote of Thanks proposed by Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his presence and inspiring speech. He also thanked Karthikeya Sivasenapathy for his leadership in organizing the event and acknowledged the unwavering support of the Tamil diaspora. “This gathering of over 5500 Tamils from across the U.S. is a proud moment for all of us,” he said. “I extend my deepest appreciation to the members of the diaspora.

Rajaa also conveyed his gratitude to FeTNA and all the Tamil associations in the U.S. for their overwhelming support, stating, “This event is a true reflection of the unity and strength of the Tamil diaspora, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

He concluded by thanking everyone who travelled from across the country to make the event a grand success and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting the global Tamil community.

