Neha Sharma shares a sneak-peek into how she celebrates life

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma is currently holidaying in the US and shared moments on how she is celebrating her life.

Neha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures and videos of her visit to Chicago, Illinois.

She first shared a video of blowing a candle placed next to a dessert, she could be seen having. The actress captioned it: “Celebrating life I guess.”

The actress then indulged in some more sweets and wrote: “A little dessert didn’t kill nobody.”

Neha then shared a glimpse of her cocktail and wrote “what a lovely evening guys.”

She also shared a video of herself enjoying ice-cream with her baby nephew and wrote: “Just me and my nephew getting an (ice cream emoji).”

Earlier this month, the actress remembered the late actor Sidharth Shukla on the fourth anniversary of their romantic track “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neha dropped a video, wherein there are behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of the song, sung by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar.

She captioned it: “My god… it’s been 4 years”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 40. He was seen in shows such as “Balika Vadhu”, “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”, “Love U Zindagi” and “Dil Se Dil Tak.” He was also the winner of reality show “Bigg Boss 13”.

Neha has featured in movies like “Crook”, “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2”, “Youngistaan”, “Tum Bin 2”, “Tanhaji”, and “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”. She was recently seen in the third season of the legal thriller series “Illegal”.

She also featured in crime thriller web show “36 Days” by Vishal Furia. It also stars Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth and Sushant Divgikar in the pivotal roles.

Apart from shows and films, Neha has also been a part of music videos such as “Dheeme Dheeme”, “Galib”, “Lambo Car”, “Thoda Thoda Pyaar”, and “Pehli Pehli Baarish”.

