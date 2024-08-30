Onion Pakoda Recipe by Geetha Patil

Geetha Patil

Onion Pakoda recipe is a common deep-fried evening snack. This is a very easy and simple snack to prepare, yet it can be tricky if certain basic steps and processes are not followed. They are a crispy and layered Pyaj ke Pakode. These Pakodas not only can be served for evening snacks but also as starters and used in Pakoda Kadi recipe too. These can also be used as a stuffing between Pav to prepare Bhajji Pav. You can use a combination of Besan and rice flour to prepare the crispy snack.

Furthermore, please note some additional tips:

Be careful while adding moisture or water to the Besan and onion mixture since onion slices do have moisture in them and are more than sufficient for the coating Besan to them but if you feel you need water, add in batches. As an alternative to rice flour, you can also use corn flour for the same purpose. It should also make the Pakoda crispy but slightly affect the taste. Therefore, use rice flour it for better results. The Pakoda has to be deep-fried in a low to medium flame that makes it more crispy and brittle in texture.

INGREDIENTS

400 grams onion

3 chili, finely chopped

Few curry leaves, chopped

2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

1 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp ajwain

1 tsp ginger paste

¾ tsp salt

1½ cup Besan / gram flour

¼ cup rice flour

Oil, for frying

For hari dahi chatni:

½ cup thick curd

2 tbsp green chutney

INSTRUCTIONS

Firstly, thinly slice the onions and put them into a large bowl.

Add 3 chili, few curry leaves, 2 tbsp coriander, 1 tsp chili powder, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ¼ tsp ajwain, 1 tsp ginger paste and ¾ tsp salt.

Squeeze and mix well making sure all the spices are well combined and onions release moisture.

Further, add 1½-cup Besan, ¼-cup rice flour and mix well.

Squeeze onions and mix without adding any water.

The water in the onion is enough to form the dough. Add more Besan if required.

Now drop the onion dough into hot oil forming a random shape.

Fry on medium flame stirring occasionally.

Fry until the Pakoda turns golden brown and crisp.

Finally, drain off the Pakoda and enjoy with hot tea.

How to make hari dahi chatni:

Firstly, in a bowl take ½-cup thick curd and 2 tbsp green chutney.

Mix well making sure everything is well combined. Finally, enjoy dahi chatni with onion Pakoda.