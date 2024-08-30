President Biden bestows Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Romesh Japra

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: In a significant recognition of Dr. Romesh Japra’s lifelong commitment to community service, President Joe R. Biden awarded him the prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Acknowledging decades of selfless dedication, President Biden praised Dr. Japra as one of the few who devote their passion and time to finding and delivering solutions to the challenges facing our nation. The President urged him to continue his exemplary service for the betterment of the country.

In accepting the award, Dr. Japra stated, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to accept the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition is not mine alone; it belongs to all the dedicated volunteers who have stood by my side over the past four decades. Together, we have worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others, and it is their unwavering commitment and selfless service that has made this achievement possible. This award is a testament to the power of community, compassion, and the enduring spirit of service that unites us all.”

Dr. Romesh Japra is an internationally recognized “Cardiologist”, “Founder and Convener, Festival of Globe (FOG)” ; “President and Convener, Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California” ; “Publisher, India Post Newspaper” ; “Chairman and Founder, Fremont Hindu Temple and Cultural Center”, “Founder, Americans4Hindus”.

In 1993, Dr Japra as President of FIA founded Annual Festival of India and Parade along with India’s Independence Day Celebrations. First Festival of India and Parade attracted 5000 participants. Since then it has grown by leaps and bounds and last year there were more than 150,000 attendees. Creating this Little India every year, he helps the first generation Indo Americans cherish and thrive on nostalgic atmosphere and second generation imbibe their rich heritage, culture, values, traditions and philosophy.

Dr. Romesh Japra has organized and contributed to numerous charity organizations and events across the globe. Events like Festival of Lights – Diwali, Festival of Colors – Holi and India Republic Day celebration have attracted tens of thousands of people and are instrumental in building a vibrant and cohesive indo-American community in bay area.

After noticing cross cultural ethnic communities and mainstream Americans joining in, Dr Japra has launched the Global platform FOG (Festival of Globe). As part of this, FOG film fest, FOG Idol, FOG Awards, and FOG Wellness Conclave and Exhibition are being held annually.

Besides promoting culture and arts, Dr Japra has been a champion of various Charities. He has been organizing Free Health Fair for last three decades. Through ‘Aasra’ organization, he is helping women and children who are victims of Domestic violence; through FIA Senior wing he is helping elderly for health, transportation, immigration, meals and abuse issues; through IWE wing he is Empowering Women, and through Toy Drive, helping destitute and juvenile children.

Perturbed by the lack of Hindu community’s representation in political and policy-making circles, Dr. Japra founded Americans4Hindus in 2021 to unite the community and support Hindu and Pro-Hindu voices in policy making. As part of his relentless efforts, he was instrumental in supporting over 100 candidates win elections across local, state and federal levels. He also worked with congressional leaders in encouraging them to found Hindu Buddhist, Sikh and Jain causes in congress. He continues to encourage community leaders to get into politics by providing monetary, moral and community support.

Community leader Dr. Romesh Japra has been a role model for youth. With diligence and tenacity in his own endeavors, Dr. Japra, has made an impression on the world and on the youth with his influence upon them for the betterment of their personal lives.