Brahma Kumaris Center celebrates Rakshabandhan

India Post News Service

Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center in Watertown, MA organized and celebrated with much devotion the Raksha Bandhan festival on Saturday, August 24, 2024 with a hall full of devotes.

The program started with a meditation followed by the tying of Rakhi by Ekata Behan and Rita Behan to the devotees. Both sisters offered to each devotee a sweet Ladoo as a token of love. The significance of Raksha Bandhan was explained as a sacred thread that binds us in God’s Love, liberates us from all the bondages of the body and the physical world, and fills us with feelings of safety and protection. Every devotee was invited for Drushti Yoga to have the feelings of purity and an elevated soul. It was intended to let this Rakshabandhan be a proof of self-transformation by renouncing the wasteful thoughts, words, and actions.

Raksha Bandhan highlights the sacred and loving relationship between brothers and sisters that nurtures, protects and uplifts their life. Traditionally, sisters apply a “Tilak‟ on the forehead of their brothers, tie a colorful decorated “Rakhi‟ in a silk thread on their brother’s wrist, and offer sweets as a token of their love. In return, the brother vows to protect his sister under all circumstances and of course, gives his sister a gift.

In the spiritual meaning of Raksha Bandhan, the “Tilak‟ is a sign of being victorious over the web of vices that influence us to perform negative actions. It is also a symbol of awakening one’s awareness of one’s divine energy or soul. Moreover, also symbolizes to obtain purity in thoughts, word and deed.

After the Rakhi program, all the devotees were served with sumptuous Maha Prasadam. Dev Bhayi thanked all the devotees for attending the program and expressed his special gratitude to all the volunteers for their self-less services.

