Bihar Jharkhand Association celebrates “Aazadi Mahotsav”

India Post News Service

On the occasion of 78th India’s Independence Day event, the Bihar Jharkhand Association celebrated “Aazadi Mahotsav” on August 11th at Hindu Valley temple, Reseda, CA. This was dedicated to fostering Indian community spirit in the diaspora. They have been celebrating this for few years as a platform to showcase talents of young generation, support underprivileged communities in India and serve the local community of Los Angeles social fabric.

They invited Nithya Raman, Councilwoman from 4th District, Los Angeles as the chief guest and Mr. Ricky Angel, Field Deputy to grace the occasion. Nithya Raman, is the first South Asian ever to serve in the City Council.

She has done amazing work in delivering people-centered and effective services for people experiencing homelessness, affordable housing and the city’s climate goals. In her speech, she encouraged next generations of Indian origin to expand their wings in socio-political careers. Also presented the awards for winners of the drawing competition held for Aazadi Mahotsav.

The event was graced with over 500+ participants and enjoyed the cultural performances of dance, music and plays. Guests were served with traditional food sponsored by the community, and opportunities to learn and shop at many stalls of Desi Bazar and services, liked by all.